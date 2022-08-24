ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup

New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Brett Baty starting for Mets Sunday afternoon

New York Mets infeilder Brett Baty is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Baty is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Baty for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home rusn, 0.3...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh catching for Seattle on Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
Yan Gomes
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. In 179 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .165 batting average with a .581 OPS, 6 home runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday

The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Sunday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Gomes for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals will start Yadier Molina at catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Molina will bat eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Andrew Knizner moves to the bench. Our models project Molina to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Braves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment

The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
MLB
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera sitting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Rivera will move to the bench on Sunday with Sergio Alcantara starting at third base. Alcantara will bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Nicky Lopez batting eighth for Royals on Sunday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Lopez will start at second base on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 10.1 FanDuel...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Tyler Naquin in lineup Sunday for New York

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Naquin is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Naquin for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

James McCann in Mets' lineup on Sunday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project McCann for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ

