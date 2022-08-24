ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Vikings' Crushing Injury News

It's been a trying couple of years for Vikings wideout Bisi Johnson. Per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota receiver "is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason finale." Noting, "It’s the other knee from the ACL tear Johnson had in camp last year."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Warm Up for Season With 23-6 Victory

First-year Coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were pleased to go 4-0 in the preseason for the first time in franchise history but that’s over and what happens from now on is for keeps. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham again led the Raiders to an early lead, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boston

Ty Montgomery flies back with Patriots after injuring ankle

"He'll get looked at this morning, like we usually do." Ty Montgomery, who left Friday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a right ankle injury, traveled back with the Patriots per head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick said “I don’t know” after the game when asked how serious...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Raiders might trade former 1st-rounder following Patriots’ game

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood could be on the chopping block. After Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore reported that the Raiders could release or trade the former Alabama offensive lineman, a second report seemingly confirmed that Leatherwood could be on his way out of Sin City, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders Announce Five Roster Moves

In addition, the team is waiving TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall as they continue to trim down their roster to 53 players. Parker, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.
NFL
numberfire.com

Seahawks name Geno Smith Week 1's regular season starter against Broncos

According to head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will start in Week One's regular season contest against the Denver Broncos. After Drew Lock's two interception performance in Friday's preseason game, Smith will start under center for Seattle's regular season opener. Behind Pro Football Focus' worst rated offensive line, the veteran quarterback is a last resort option at his current average draft position in superflex 12-team leagues (via Fantasy Football Calculator) in the 14th round.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Titans Worked Out QB Kurt Benkert

Garafolo says that Benkert threw the ball well and will remain a veteran option for the Titans from here. Previously worked out for the Texans but left Houston without a deal. Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Tony Pollard to see more targets in Cowboys offense

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could play a larger pass-catching role this season, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Pollard may not see a significant increase in rush attempts this season while Ezekiel Elliott is still at the top of the depth chart, but the Cowboys do need to replace the 113 receptions that Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. had last year. At Memphis, Pollard played out of the slot and racked up 104 catches for 1,292 yards and 9 touchdown catches in 40 collegiate games. “There is a ton of it on film. A lot of it is coming back to him,” Moore said of Pollard's pass-catching prowess. “I think he does have more than just that...He can stretch people vertically, and I think that will be a huge advantage for him to put people in conflict of how they want to handle him.” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also complimented Pollard's route-running and said the running back could be one of the team's "best pass-catchers." Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Pollard's ADP in PPR drafts is currently 6.08.
NFL
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis starting for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed J.D. Davis as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Davis will bat fifth and play first base Sunday while LaMonte Wade Jr. moves into left field and Luis Gonzalez sits. Our models project Davis, who has a $2,700 salary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Twins' Jorge Polanco (knee) not in Sunday lineup

The Minnesota Twins did not list Jorge Polanco (knee) in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Polanco will take the afternoon off as he recovers from a lingering knee issues. Nick Gordon will cover second base and Jake Cave will start in left field. Polanco is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Yankees' Aaron Hicks batting eighth on Sunday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Hicks will start in center field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Broncos' OT Garett Bolles: Team 'in the AFC West will win the Super Bowl'

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles believes an AFC West team will win the Super Bowl. “It’s going to be a bloodbath," Bolles told The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones about the division race. "I can tell you this, one of these teams in the AFC West will win the Super Bowl because of the caliber of teams we have here.”
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Sebastian Rivero catching for Royals on Sunday

Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivero will catch for right-hander Jonathan Heasley on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivero for 3.2...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cal Stevenson operating in center field for Oakland on Friday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cal Stevenson is batting eighth in Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Stevenson will man center field after Skye Bolt was placed on the 10-day injured list with a knee ailment. numberFire's models project Stevenson to score 5.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
OAKLAND, CA

