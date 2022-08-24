ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Visitation took place Saturday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a crash in McHenry County. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. After the crash, friends told CBS 2 that Tom and Lauren were wonderful parents with really great children. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash, as did the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez. A mass and funeral for the Dobosz family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS News

Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m. Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery on the CTA Red Line platform Sunday morning. Police said around 2:30 a.m., a 44-year-old man was standing on the platform, in the 100 block of North State Street, when he was approached by four male offenders – one of which produced a sharp object and attacked him.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man charged with attacking woman in her downtown Chicago hotel room

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing and attacking a woman in her hotel room in downtown Chicago, police said. The 32-year-old female victim was inside her hotel room in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. when the male suspect, Keshawn Bunch, 20, knocked on her door posing as housekeeping, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday

One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

CBS News

