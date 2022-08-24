Read full article on original website
CBS News
Man grazed by bullet in head while sitting inside vehicle in South Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in South Chicago Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue around 10:48 a.m. Police said the victim, 24, was sitting in his vehicle when another pulled beside him, and someone inside begin firing shots.
fox32chicago.com
Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
CBS News
4 suspects rob victims, torch vehicle used in crimes on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – A vehicle was torched following robberies on the city's West Side, according to an alert from Chicago police. The robberies happened in the Lawndale, and Humboldt Park neighborhoods. In the first incident, police said on Aug. 11 around 2:27 p.m. three male black offenders wearing masks...
Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Visitation took place Saturday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a crash in McHenry County. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. After the crash, friends told CBS 2 that Tom and Lauren were wonderful parents with really great children. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash, as did the other driver, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez. A mass and funeral for the Dobosz family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago.
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
CBS News
Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m. Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an...
CBS News
Man robbed, stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is recovering after being stabbed during a robbery on the CTA Red Line platform Sunday morning. Police said around 2:30 a.m., a 44-year-old man was standing on the platform, in the 100 block of North State Street, when he was approached by four male offenders – one of which produced a sharp object and attacked him.
Michael Bankston, shot and killed while trying to stop domestic dispute, honored with street name in Logan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ten months after a man was killed while trying to do the right thing, the city is honoring his memory. In October of last year, we told you about Michael Bankston – who was shot and killed trying to protect a stranger from her boyfriend in Logan Square. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Bankston is now being commemorated with an honorary street name in the neighborhood – and it means a great deal to his family. While most might just see an honorary brown street sign for Michael H. Bankston III, Bankston's mother, Molly Cruz...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
msn.com
Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD
AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
CBS News
Man charged with attacking woman in her downtown Chicago hotel room
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with robbing and attacking a woman in her hotel room in downtown Chicago, police said. The 32-year-old female victim was inside her hotel room in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. when the male suspect, Keshawn Bunch, 20, knocked on her door posing as housekeeping, police said.
2 wounded while shooting at each other in Marquette Park; 1 in custody
Two people were wounded while shooting at each other Wednesday evening in Marquette Park on the South Side. Two men, both 33, opened fire on each other after one man was approached by the other.
fox32chicago.com
Drugs, $100K in cash and gun found during Winthrop Harbor shooting investigation
ZION, Ill. - Winthrop Harbor police found a gun, thousands of pills and over $100,000 in cash at a home in Zion while investigating a shooting that happened Sunday. Jeremiah Molcz, 49 of Zion, was arrested following further investigation. On Aug. 21 around 7:45 a.m., a man was shot while...
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
CBS News
Juvenile charged with possession of weapon, narcotics at CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is charged with carrying a weapon on CTA property Thursday evening. Police said around 6:43 p.m., officers were conducting a platform check at the 63rd Street Red Line station, when they observed the teen crossing between train cars through a prohibited access point.
Five people shot near State and Prospect in Racine
The Racine Police Department said it's investigating after five people were shot early Friday morning.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 8 wounded in Chicago shootings Tuesday
One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side. The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CBS News
