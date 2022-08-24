Max Della Pia discusses hope for November election
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following his loss in the NY-23 special election to Joe Sempolinski on Tuesday night, NY-23 Democratic candidate Max Della Pia joined News 4 at 5:30 to discuss that race and his upcoming election against Nick Langworthy in November for the same seat.
The full interview can be seen above.Nick Langworthy discusses NY-23 primary win, what’s next Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0