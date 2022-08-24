ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Della Pia discusses hope for November election

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following his loss in the NY-23 special election to Joe Sempolinski on Tuesday night, NY-23 Democratic candidate Max Della Pia joined News 4 at 5:30 to discuss that race and his upcoming election against Nick Langworthy in November for the same seat.

Nick Langworthy discusses NY-23 primary win, what's next

