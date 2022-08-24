ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers sign safety waived by the Jets

By Andrew Limberg
The Steelers have claimed another former New York Jets player off waivers.

The Steelers have claimed safety Elijah Riley and have released safety Donovan Stiner.

Riley was a casualty of the Jets having to reduce their roster down to 80 players on Tuesday.

He started in seven games for the Jets last season after he was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

He had 45 total tackles last season with the Jets.

Originally signing as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020 with the Eagles, Riley played college at Army.

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

