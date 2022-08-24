ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Boston

Ty Montgomery flies back with Patriots after injuring ankle

"He'll get looked at this morning, like we usually do." Ty Montgomery, who left Friday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a right ankle injury, traveled back with the Patriots per head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick said “I don’t know” after the game when asked how serious...
