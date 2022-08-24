ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

California budget to cover some out-of-state abortion travel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing to spend up to $20 million to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics, a policy aimed at increasing access to a procedure that has been outlawed or restricted in many states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID’d from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The identification of bones found in May on the receding shoreline of Lake Mead has resurfaced family memories of a 42-year-old Las Vegas father believed to have drowned 20 years ago. Thomas Erndt’s son, also named Tom Erndt, told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas that his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
crossroadstoday.com

Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
ILLINOIS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Kenosha County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
crossroadstoday.com

Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said in a statement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation...
VIRGINIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

California chief justice nominee to go before voters in fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will consider Patricia Guerrero to become the state Supreme Court’s 29th chief justice in November after the state’s Commission on Judicial Appointments on Friday approved her nomination. Gov. Gavin Newsom picked Guerrero to be the first Latina to serve as California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Colorado First-Time Homebuyer Programs

If you live in Colorado and are a first-time homebuyer, you might be eligible for a variety of mortgage programs at the state and local levels. If you qualify, you could receive loans and grants to help with down payment and closing cost requirements even if you don’t have perfect credit or extensive cash reserves.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
crossroadstoday.com

Decision on California’s last nuke plant could be postponed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office are discussing a possible compromise over the future of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant that could allow operator Pacific Gas & Electric to seek federal funds for a longer lifespan for the reactors. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy