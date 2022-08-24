Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of August 6, 2022. In the coming weeks, Leo, I urge you to always be confident that YOU ARE THE PARTY! Everywhere you go, bring the spirits of fun and revelry. Be educationally entertaining and entertainingly educational. Amuse yourself by making life more interesting for everyone. At the same time, be kind and humble, never arrogant or insensitive. A vital part of your assignment is to nourish and inspire others with your radiance and charm. That formula will ensure you get everything you need. I foresee bounty flowing your way! PS: Regularly reward your admirers and followers with your magnanimous Chesire-cat grin.
Refinery29
Your September Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Find What You Truly Desire
New season, who dis? Embrace the changes that are coming this month with ease by allowing yourself to heal and make amends with the past. Ultimately, this will lead to a new attitude and perspective within — unlike anything we’ve experienced before. The fall equinox occurs on September...
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
IFLScience
Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate
Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
Horoscope today, Sunday August 28: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
IF you feel you need to keep revisiting a money arrangement, then things are not quite right for you just yet. Uranus prompts you to get creative plans moving. As for love, Venus fills your chart with fun and frolics – so put serious hopes on ice and just enjoy the moment.
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 8/26/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You might want to take a second look at that "crisis du jour" today. People may say it's new and different, but actually it's just more of the same. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): An expense is turning out to be more than...
Weekly Horoscope 8.22-8.28: Gemini is the luckiest
A week of great impetus at work. It's a week full of small blessings as you feel the satisfaction that comes from life. The house is a bit messy, so remember to clean it this week.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Because They’re Finally Getting What They Want
Time to hunker down and get organized, because the sun is officially entering Virgo! Also—not that there’s ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology—what are the odds that Virgo season starts around the same time as the hustle and bustle of going back to school? If you’re wondering who the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 22 to 28 are, it comes as no surprise that they happen to be earth signs. There’s a seasonal shift at play this week, so be sure to pay attention to synchronicities! If you want to get to the...
ohmymag.co.uk
The most intellectual zodiac signs
Intellect comes in different forms and differs for everyone. Every zodiac sign has wit and intellectual charm but only some have what it takes to be an intellectual human being. Astrologer Lauren Ash told Bustle:. Your sun sign is your ego energy and shows what you want most in this...
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)
It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
Elle
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
You’re in multitasking mode early in the day, as the moon lingers in your restless third house. Relish your ability to check multiple things off your list, and connect with people while you’re executing particularly mindless duties. You could recruit a helper for part of a project or find a companion for tonight’s activities. A word of warning: Don’t make overly ambitious evening plans. After la luna sneaks into Pisces in late afternoon, your energy is likely to dip as your focus turns inward. Hosting a handful of loved ones at Casa Sag is about all you can handle if you opt to socialize.
Weekly horoscope for August 28 to September 3: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed
MAR 21 – APR 20. If you feel you need to keep revisiting a money arrangement, things are not quite right for you just yet. And planet Uranus prompts you to get creative plans moving. As for love, Venus fills your chart with fun and frolics. Put serious hopes...
marthastewart.com
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back
You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects
We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
Elite Daily
Here’s The Zodiac Sign You’re Least Romantically Compatible With
Dating can be overwhelming. It can often feel like there are just so many people out there. That's why having some criteria to help you filter out folks you don't think you're suited for can be really helpful. There are some obvious signs to look out for: initial physical attraction (or lack thereof) or major red flags that stand out. But what about the more subtle signs someone isn’t the right fit? That's where knowing some of the least compatible zodiac signs might come in handy.
