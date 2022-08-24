Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
Cats and kittens find their fur-ever homes at Janesville's Clear the Shelters event
One of 4,000 beagles rescued from abusive conditions at a research puppy mill in Virginia found her fur-ever home Saturday. Thousands raised for children with chronic illnesses during Walk For Wishes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The community gathered at McKee Farms Park Saturday morning to raise money for children...
nbc15.com
Skin & Co. relocates after being impacted by Madison burglaries
One of 4,000 beagles rescued from abusive conditions at a research puppy mill in Virginia found her fur-ever home Saturday. Cats and kittens find their fur-ever homes at Janesville's Clear the Shelters event. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of cats and kittens in the area are available for adoption,...
nbc15.com
Beagle rescued from Virginia research puppy mill finds fur-ever home
Cats and kittens find their fur-ever homes at Janesville's Clear the Shelters event. Hundreds of cats and kittens in the area are available for adoption, and some found their fur-ever homes today. Thousands raised for children with chronic illnesses during Walk For Wishes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The community...
nbc15.com
Thousands raised for children with chronic illnesses during Walk For Wishes
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The community gathered at McKee Farms Park Saturday morning to raise money for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Wisconsin held their annual Walk For Wishes to support the kids, who will have their life-changing wishes granted thanks to community support. In January, Kayla Kliminski was diagnosed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
nbc15.com
Officials locate missing Mukwonago teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials cancelled a Missing Endangered Alert Saturday night after they located a missing Mukwonago teen. Officials said Saturday night that Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley were located safe in Benton Harbor, Michigan and were turned over to their parents. Wisconsin officials had earlier stated that Sindler...
nbc15.com
Two dogs from Houston are looking for new homes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two furry friends want to find their forever homes—hopefully together. The doggy duo--Corey and Matthew were found in a ditch in Texas and were taken in by Wisconsin organization Lola’s Lucky Day. Matthew was injured and found in a puddle of water in a ditch...
nbc15.com
Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A pet adoption and resource center is expanding and remodeling their Verona adoption center, thanks to the community’s support. Angel’s Wish is in the process of doubling their number of cat condos, establishing a specialized medical intake area, and improving the overall environment for the cats and kittens they care for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Beloit firefighters boil corn to support department
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline fire department held a fundraiser on Saturday. The 13th Annual “South Beloit Firefighter’s Association Corn Boil” took place at Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave. There was lots of food, live music, a car show and more going on. It served as a fundraiser for the department and […]
nbc15.com
Wounded veterans, first responders with Project Hero cycle 250+ miles during ‘therapy ride’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 50 wounded veterans, first responders, and their supporters biked from Minneapolis to Madison as part of the Project Hero 2022 Great Lakes Challenge. The ‘therapy ride’ is intended to give participants a sense of hope and purpose, organizers said. According to Project Hero, more than...
nbc15.com
4 injured in Clinton shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after authorities received word that multiple people were injured in a Town of Clinton shooting, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims...
captimes.com
Middleton’s Good Neighbor Festival bans elected officials from parade
The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night to celebrate camaraderie in the community — however, this year, the festival’s parade will look different than in the past, with a new policy barring elected officials from walking in the event for the first time. The Good Neighbor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
spectrumnews1.com
Hundreds of soldiers gather in Middleton for Yellow Ribbon event
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of soldiers from throughout the state gathered at the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) event in Middleton on Saturday. The event was helping prepare them for their deployment sometime this fall. YRRP is a Department of Defense effort to promote the well-being of National Guard...
spectrumnews1.com
A cut that makes all the difference: 30 barbers to offer free back-to-school haircuts
MADISON, Wis. — Before kids head back to school, a special effort is aiming to help them look and feel their best. After stopping operations for COVID-19, the 14th annual “Back 2 School Free Haircutz” tradition is back. “It’s gonna be new for a lot of the...
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
nbc15.com
Madison police plans dozens of enhanced traffic enforcements in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Departments has been stepping up its targeted traffic enforcement efforts nearly once a day on average throughout August and officers plan to keep doing so at least through the end of next month. In an update posted Thursday on the police department’s website,...
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
nbc15.com
Brush fire causes smoke plume over Madison’s near east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A brush fire caused a plume of smoke to billow over Madison’s near east side Friday afternoon, fire officials confirmed. A spokesperson for the City of Madison Fire Department said firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Milwaukee Street, near an Amazon distribution center.
nbc15.com
1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department. In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had...
Comments / 0