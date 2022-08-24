ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

Skin & Co. relocates after being impacted by Madison burglaries

One of 4,000 beagles rescued from abusive conditions at a research puppy mill in Virginia found her fur-ever home Saturday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beagle rescued from Virginia research puppy mill finds fur-ever home

Cats and kittens find their fur-ever homes at Janesville's Clear the Shelters event. Hundreds of cats and kittens in the area are available for adoption, and some found their fur-ever homes today.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Thousands raised for children with chronic illnesses during Walk For Wishes

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The community gathered at McKee Farms Park Saturday morning to raise money for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Wisconsin held their annual Walk For Wishes to support the kids, who will have their life-changing wishes granted thanks to community support. In January, Kayla Kliminski was diagnosed...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Officials locate missing Mukwonago teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials cancelled a Missing Endangered Alert Saturday night after they located a missing Mukwonago teen. Officials said Saturday night that Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley were located safe in Benton Harbor, Michigan and were turned over to their parents. Wisconsin officials had earlier stated that Sindler...
MUKWONAGO, WI
nbc15.com

Two dogs from Houston are looking for new homes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Two furry friends want to find their forever homes—hopefully together. The doggy duo--Corey and Matthew were found in a ditch in Texas and were taken in by Wisconsin organization Lola’s Lucky Day. Matthew was injured and found in a puddle of water in a ditch...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Verona area cat adoption and resource center raising funds for expansion

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A pet adoption and resource center is expanding and remodeling their Verona adoption center, thanks to the community’s support. Angel’s Wish is in the process of doubling their number of cat condos, establishing a specialized medical intake area, and improving the overall environment for the cats and kittens they care for.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

4 injured in Clinton shooting

CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after authorities received word that multiple people were injured in a Town of Clinton shooting, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims...
CLINTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds of soldiers gather in Middleton for Yellow Ribbon event

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of soldiers from throughout the state gathered at the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP) event in Middleton on Saturday. The event was helping prepare them for their deployment sometime this fall. YRRP is a Department of Defense effort to promote the well-being of National Guard...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully

MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members. ﻿ Police said there was no immediate threat to the area...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Brush fire causes smoke plume over Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A brush fire caused a plume of smoke to billow over Madison’s near east side Friday afternoon, fire officials confirmed. A spokesperson for the City of Madison Fire Department said firefighters responded around 3:40 p.m. to the 3600 block of Milwaukee Street, near an Amazon distribution center.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department. In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had...
WATERTOWN, WI

