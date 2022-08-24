SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.

MOVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO