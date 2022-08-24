Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
Sioux County Sheriff’s Office brings awareness to latest Snapchat scam
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to stay safe online as a Snapchat scam is reportedly circulating in the area.
Thousands of dollars in stolen items found during traffic stop near Sioux City
Two Siouxland men were arrested after officials allegedly found stolen items from at least three separate victims during a traffic stop.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar man cited for theft of items
PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was cited Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Ray Milton Booth II stemmed from him allegedly taking a motor jack stand and engine block from another Primghar resident earlier in the month, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Emergency Responders Handle Accident West Of Hawarden That Sent One Person To Hospital
Alcester, South Dakota — The Hawarden Fire Department and Ambulance Service responded to the report of an accident that sent one person to a hospital. The crash happened west of Hawarden on Wednesday, August 24th. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection...
kscj.com
TRANSIENT & PANHANDLING COMPLAINTS INCREASE
COMPLAINTS FROM THE PUBLIC REGARDING TRANSIENTS PANHANDLING, LOITERING OR SLEEPING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AND BEGGING FOR MONEY AT BUSY INTERSECTIONS ARE ON THE RISE IN SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER. SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SOME OF THOSE ACTIVITIES ARE PROTECTED BY LAW:. PANHAN1 OC……..UNLAWFUL. :24...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested in Stanton County for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was pulled over Wednesday evening and got multiple charges in Stanton County. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they had contact with 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson on a county road just southeast of Norfolk around 8:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office reported Johnson was found to...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood woman arrested for intox at work
INWOOD—A 40-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Brandie Joy Severson stemmed from her admitting to drinking while working at Oak Street Station in Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She consented to...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man charged for intox again
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested for the second time in two days on a charge of public intoxication Tuesday, Aug. 23. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to sell him alcohol due to his intoxication, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — A 2-year-old child was flown to an Omaha hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. The child is in critical condition, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. At 6:09 p.m., Sioux City Fire...
2-year-old in critical condition after pool incident, SCPD says
A child is apparently in critical condition after an incident occurred with an above-ground pool at a Sioux City residence.
kscj.com
NO INJURIES IN GUN INCIDENT ON LAPLANTE STREET
NO ONE WAS INJURED WHEN A GUN WAS FIRED OUTSIDE OF A SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:30 IN THE 900 BLOCK OF LAPLANTE STREET. A HOMEOWNER TOLD POLICE HE WAS WORKING IN HIS YARD WHEN AN INTOXICATED MAN CAME ONTO HIS PROPERTY AND STARTED A CONFRONTATION WITH HIM.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
SCPD: Homeowner fires single round after confrontation
A homeowner allegedly fired a shot to get an unknown party to leave his property.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
Sioux City Journal
Tayvon Davis hit with life in prison for Sioux City toddler's death
SIOUX CITY — Through depression and fear, Shannon Myers waited four years for Friday. Finally, she told Tayvon Davis, she could begin to move on, knowing he would spend the rest of his life in prison for killing her daughter, Maelynn. "For four years, I let you ruin my...
Sioux City Journal
Two men charged with Moville burglaries
SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.
Sioux City man sentenced to life for killing of infant
A Sioux City man found guilty of murder and child endangerment of an infant has been sentenced Friday.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
