Sioux City, IA

News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
STANTON, NE
nwestiowa.com

Primghar man cited for theft of items

PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was cited Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Ray Milton Booth II stemmed from him allegedly taking a motor jack stand and engine block from another Primghar resident earlier in the month, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for unauthorized card use

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

TRANSIENT & PANHANDLING COMPLAINTS INCREASE

COMPLAINTS FROM THE PUBLIC REGARDING TRANSIENTS PANHANDLING, LOITERING OR SLEEPING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AND BEGGING FOR MONEY AT BUSY INTERSECTIONS ARE ON THE RISE IN SIOUX CITY THIS SUMMER. SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SOME OF THOSE ACTIVITIES ARE PROTECTED BY LAW:. PANHAN1 OC……..UNLAWFUL. :24...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested in Stanton County for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was pulled over Wednesday evening and got multiple charges in Stanton County. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they had contact with 37-year-old Alyssa Johnson on a county road just southeast of Norfolk around 8:30 p.m. The Sheriff's Office reported Johnson was found to...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Inwood woman arrested for intox at work

INWOOD—A 40-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Brandie Joy Severson stemmed from her admitting to drinking while working at Oak Street Station in Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She consented to...
INWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man charged for intox again

SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested for the second time in two days on a charge of public intoxication Tuesday, Aug. 23. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to sell him alcohol due to his intoxication, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

2-year-old in critical condition after drowning incident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — A 2-year-old child was flown to an Omaha hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive in an above ground pool in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. The child is in critical condition, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department. At 6:09 p.m., Sioux City Fire...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NO INJURIES IN GUN INCIDENT ON LAPLANTE STREET

NO ONE WAS INJURED WHEN A GUN WAS FIRED OUTSIDE OF A SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:30 IN THE 900 BLOCK OF LAPLANTE STREET. A HOMEOWNER TOLD POLICE HE WAS WORKING IN HIS YARD WHEN AN INTOXICATED MAN CAME ONTO HIS PROPERTY AND STARTED A CONFRONTATION WITH HIM.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen jailed for cannabidiol

ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Two men charged with Moville burglaries

SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.
MOVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident

Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
ROCK VALLEY, IA

