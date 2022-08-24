TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into a well in northern Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 9 a.m. Tuesday to help in the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a 10-foot deep well on North 12th Street.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO