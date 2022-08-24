Read full article on original website
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole,...
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control.
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in...
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of Dutch soldiers
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces several charges, including murder, following a weekend shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan, arrested earlier this week, is now charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for vandalized food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Moon Lite Drive-In of Terre Haute is hosting a fundraiser for a local small business owner, whose food truck was recently vandalized. Shannon Shouse-Hart is the owner of “Anna’s Hands Soul Food”, and her food truck was vandalized back in July, leaving her with thousands of dollars in damages.
Firefighters rescue dog that fell in well in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into a well in northern Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 9 a.m. Tuesday to help in the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a 10-foot deep well on North 12th Street.
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
Grand Traverse Pie Company hosts fundraiser for CASA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Grand Traverse Pie Company hosted Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, on Tuesday, donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the organization. CASA director Glenna Cheesman said they usually work with the restaurant on events like this once or twice a...
WTWO career fair at the Terre Haute Convention Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jobseekers had the opportunity to meet a wide variety of local employers today. WTWO hosted a career fair and job expo at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Presented by First Financial Bank, the event featured dozens of local companies and organizations looking to fill open positions.
