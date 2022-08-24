ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does college football start? Here's the schedule for Week 0 games and how to watch

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rro0O_0hU3PTHy00

Ready for some college football?

You don't have to wait long for games to kick off.

The 2022 college football season begins Saturday. Aug. 27, with a handful of "Week 0" games.

The first game of the season? Austin Peay takes on Western Kentucky at 9 a.m. MST (noon ET) on CBS Sports Network.

Nebraska faces Northwestern on Fox at 9:30 a.m. MST in Dublin, Ireland in perhaps the biggest game of the day.

Several other games could be worth keeping an eye on, including Wyoming at Illinois (1 p.m. MST, Big Ten Network) and Nevada at New Mexico State (7 p.m. MST, ESPN2).

It's hardly a full slate of games, but it just might whet your appetite before Week 1 begins next week.

Among the games to look forward to that week?

Oregon vs. Georgia and Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.

More: Pac-12 realignment, expansion: Demise, collapse of conference to Big Ten, Big 12 predicted

More: Pac-12 realignment, expansion updates, rumors, speculation: Burning questions for conference

College football Week 0 schedule, TV information for Saturday, Aug. 27 games (all times MST):

  • Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 9 a.m., CBS Sports Network
  • Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland), 9:30 a.m., FOX
  • Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin (at Montgomery), 12:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Idaho State at UNLV, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
  • Connecticut at Utah State, 1 p.m., Fox Sports 1
  • Wyoming at Illinois, 1 p.m., Big Ten Network
  • Duquesne at Florida State, 2 p.m., ACC Network
  • Alabama State vs. Howard (at Montgomery), 4 p.m., ESPN
  • Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network
  • Florida A&M at North Carolina, 5:15 p.m., ACC Network
  • Nevada at New Mexico State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
  • Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

More: Pac-12 football title odds: USC, Utah, Oregon favored to win conference in 2022 season

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When does college football start? Here's the schedule for Week 0 games and how to watch

