75th annual Old Town-Orono Kiwanis auction and yard sale
ORONO — An annual tradition will draw a crowd to Orono this weekend. The 75th annual Old Town-Orono Kiwanis auction and yard sale gets underway Friday night and runs through Saturday. Organizers say they started collecting donations as soon as last year’s auction was over. They say you...
Husson unveils 7 new modern science laboratories
BANGOR – A major 2 million dollar project is now complete at Husson University. Seven new modern science laboratories officially open inside Peabody Hall at Husson University on Thursday. The new facilities cost the University 2 million dollars. Philanthropic gifts from alumni, trustees, faculty, staff, students, family members, and...
Kenduskeag haunted house planning has begun
BANGOR – Pennywise the clown and Michael Myers came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the planning process for the annual Kenduskeag Haunted House. This will be the first year back since the pandemic, and haunt organizers are already seeking volunteers to put on the scares.
Cafe closes after three decades
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Quietside Cafe, owned by Ralph Reed and his wife Frances, has been a staple of the Southwest Harbor community for 27 years, offering delicious homemade baked goods and hosting charitable events for locals in the community. They relocated the store two years ago, and this...
‘Swarm’ of earthquakes felt in central Washington County
Local lore says the earthquakes are caused by a fault line running under Centerville, but that’s only partially true. Screenshot by the Machias Valley News Observer. This story was originally published by the Machias Valley News Observer. As many as 12 small earthquakes have been reported in central Washington...
Grand opening in Bangor for Republican National Committee
BANGOR– The Republican National Committee hosted a grand opening yesterday in Bangor. Maine’s Second Congressional District candidate Bruce Poliquin and the RNC opened a new office on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor today. During the event, Poliquin talked about his goals should he win this November. “We need to...
MDI golf downs Foxcroft, Orono in Friday afternoon match
PENOBSCOT VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB – MDI golf defeated both Foxcroft and Orono in Friday’s regular season match. The Trojans submitted a 174 on the afternoon, with Orono coming it at 189 and Foxcroft 261 on the day.
Tracy’s 13th Annual Golf Scramble returns to Hermon Meadow this Sunday
HERMON – This Sunday, Hermon Meadow Golf Club will play host to the 13th Annual Tracy’s Golf Scramble to benefit local charities. Tracy Gran started the event with the goal of raising money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Over a decade later, the event now spans multiple organizations, including the Greengard Center for Autism. Funds also go to Mike Bordick’s charity, League of Dreams, which helps give individuals with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball and softball.
Thomas Bonfanti sentenced to life
MACHIAS — On February 3, 2020 Thomas Bonfanti shot and killed Samuel Powers, Jennifer Bryant-Flynn and Shawn Curry. Bonfanti also shot Regina Hall Long twice in the body and once in the face. But she remarkably survived. Friday Justice Bruce Mallonnee sentenced Bonfanti to four consecutive life sentences and...
Bar Harbor man dies after vehicle malfunctions, hits him
BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man is dead after police say he was run over by his own van. Bar Harbor Police say it happened around 4pm Thursday. They say an emergency response was made to the area of 15 Eagle Lake Rd in Bar Harbor for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.
Penobscot Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
‘Neutral not an option’ for defending state champion Washington Academy volleyball
BREWER – The regular season for most fall sports is one week away. For the defending Class C State Champion Washington Academy Raiders volleyball, 2022 has all the making for another deep run. “We had a good season last year. It was a lot of fun,” said Raiders’ head...
