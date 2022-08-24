ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

75th annual Old Town-Orono Kiwanis auction and yard sale

ORONO — An annual tradition will draw a crowd to Orono this weekend. The 75th annual Old Town-Orono Kiwanis auction and yard sale gets underway Friday night and runs through Saturday. Organizers say they started collecting donations as soon as last year’s auction was over. They say you...
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Husson unveils 7 new modern science laboratories

BANGOR – A major 2 million dollar project is now complete at Husson University. Seven new modern science laboratories officially open inside Peabody Hall at Husson University on Thursday. The new facilities cost the University 2 million dollars. Philanthropic gifts from alumni, trustees, faculty, staff, students, family members, and...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Kenduskeag haunted house planning has begun

BANGOR – Pennywise the clown and Michael Myers came on the Good Morning Maine show today to discuss the planning process for the annual Kenduskeag Haunted House. This will be the first year back since the pandemic, and haunt organizers are already seeking volunteers to put on the scares.
KENDUSKEAG, ME
foxbangor.com

Cafe closes after three decades

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Quietside Cafe, owned by Ralph Reed and his wife Frances, has been a staple of the Southwest Harbor community for 27 years, offering delicious homemade baked goods and hosting charitable events for locals in the community. They relocated the store two years ago, and this...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southwest Harbor, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
foxbangor.com

Grand opening in Bangor for Republican National Committee

BANGOR– The Republican National Committee hosted a grand opening yesterday in Bangor. Maine’s Second Congressional District candidate Bruce Poliquin and the RNC opened a new office on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor today. During the event, Poliquin talked about his goals should he win this November. “We need to...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Tracy’s 13th Annual Golf Scramble returns to Hermon Meadow this Sunday

HERMON – This Sunday, Hermon Meadow Golf Club will play host to the 13th Annual Tracy’s Golf Scramble to benefit local charities. Tracy Gran started the event with the goal of raising money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Over a decade later, the event now spans multiple organizations, including the Greengard Center for Autism. Funds also go to Mike Bordick’s charity, League of Dreams, which helps give individuals with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball and softball.
HERMON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Literacy#Southwest Harbor Library
foxbangor.com

Thomas Bonfanti sentenced to life

MACHIAS — On February 3, 2020 Thomas Bonfanti shot and killed Samuel Powers, Jennifer Bryant-Flynn and Shawn Curry. Bonfanti also shot Regina Hall Long twice in the body and once in the face. But she remarkably survived. Friday Justice Bruce Mallonnee sentenced Bonfanti to four consecutive life sentences and...
MACHIAS, ME
foxbangor.com

Bar Harbor man dies after vehicle malfunctions, hits him

BAR HARBOR — A Bar Harbor man is dead after police say he was run over by his own van. Bar Harbor Police say it happened around 4pm Thursday. They say an emergency response was made to the area of 15 Eagle Lake Rd in Bar Harbor for a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.
BAR HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted a Bangor man accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife. 41-year-old Montorio Calhoun was indicted for assault on an officer. Bangor Police Officers encountered Calhoun during a traffic stop earlier this month and recognized him from a previous traffic...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy