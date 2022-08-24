HERMON – This Sunday, Hermon Meadow Golf Club will play host to the 13th Annual Tracy’s Golf Scramble to benefit local charities. Tracy Gran started the event with the goal of raising money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Over a decade later, the event now spans multiple organizations, including the Greengard Center for Autism. Funds also go to Mike Bordick’s charity, League of Dreams, which helps give individuals with disabilities the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball and softball.

HERMON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO