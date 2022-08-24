Read full article on original website
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury
Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Four reasons why the Orioles surprisingly jumped into contention in 2022, plus what's next for the O's
At 65-59, the Baltimore Orioles are enjoying their most successful season since the days of Chris Tillman atop the rotation and JJ Hardy at shortstop. The O's have already won more games this season than any season from 2017-21, and there's still a month to play. The roster has young talent and the farm system is excellent. Baltimore is finally on the rise.
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
Royals' Drew Waters: Seeing steady run in outfield
Waters will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Padres. From a playing-time perspective, Waters has been the primary beneficiary of Vinnie Pasquantino's (shoulder) recent move to the injured list. With Hunter Dozier receiving more work in the infield of late as a result of Pasquantino's absence at first base/designated hitter, Waters has a clearer path to regular work in the outfield. He'll be making his sixth consecutive start Sunday after going 3-for-16 with two runs and an RBI through his first five big-league games.
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: On bench Sunday
Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Kiner-Falefa is 5-for-30 across his past nine games and will head to the bench Sunday. Oswaldo Cabrera will step in at shortstop in the series finale for the Yankees.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Steps out of lineup
Jimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Arizona while he continues to deal with right leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Jimenez exited Friday's contest with a right leg injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Though manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is still working through the injury, his absence for the series finale looks to be mostly a means of giving the slugger two full days to rest, as the White Sox are off Monday. Jimenez is expected to be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Placed on paternity list
Arenado was placed on the paternity list Friday. This seemed imminent when Arenado returned home Thursday, missing the series finale against the Cubs. The roster move didn't become official at the time, so it's now possible he misses the entirety of this weekend's series against Atlanta. Brendan Donovan starts at third base Friday.
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Not starting Sunday
Torres is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Torres is 4-for-21 with two runs, a stolen base and seven strikeouts over his past five contests and will take seat for the series finale in Oakland. DJ LeMehieu is starting at second base with Giancarlo Stanton back at designated hitter.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Showing improvement
Lowe (elbow) said that his right elbow was feeling better Saturday after he exited Friday's 9-8 loss to Boston in the bottom of the third inning, when he was hit by a 94 mile-per-hour pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Though Lowe was out of the lineup...
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start
Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Exits Friday's game
Trevino exited Friday's game against the Athletics in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent foot injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Trevino was hit by a pitch on his foot in the top of the eighth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was replaced behind the dish in the bottom of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
Brewers' Trevor Rosenthal: Dealing with lat injury
Rosenthal (hamstring) left his rehab appearance Tuesday with a lat injury and is getting checked out by a doctor Friday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. The Brewers picked up Rosenthal from the Giants at the deadline, but his unfortunate injury history hasn't changed with his new team. Thoracic outlet syndrome and hip surgery wiped out his entire 2021 season, and he's since dealt with both hamstring and lat troubles. Whether or not he has time to make it back from his latest setback before the end of the season is unclear.
