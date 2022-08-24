On August 24, Saugerties Police responded to Mt. Marion Park in Saugerties for a reported open burning complaint. Upon arrival, officers located a large pile of construction debris burning in the back yard of 9 Overlook Circle. The burn was uncontrolled and was approximately 20 to 30 feet away from the side of a house. The siding on the house had started to melt from the heat of the fire. Officers requested Mount Marion Fire Company be dispatched to extinguish the fire. Nicholas J. Mitchell, age 22, who sustained burn injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire after it got out of control, told police that he had started the fire. After being evaluated by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance, Mitchell was charged with arson in the 4th degree, a felony. The investigation is on-going, and further charges are pending.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO