Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

California man flees after stop for driving stolen car

DOVER – An Antioch, California man was arrested by State Police in Columbia County for criminal possession of stolen property – a Mercedes-Benz stolen in New York City. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, troopers received a report of the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Route 22 in the Town of Pawling.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV

Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Saugerties, NY
Saugerties, NY
Catskill, NY
Catskill, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties Police charge man with arson for burning construction debris

SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Mount Marion man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire in a pile of construction debris in the backyard of 9 Overlook Circle on Wednesday. Nicholas Mitchell was charged with felony arson and released on a police appearance ticket. Saugerties Police said...
SAUGERTIES, NY
WRGB

Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street

Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
ALBANY, NY
#Arson#Burglary
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan PBA criticizes Monticello mayor over police district idea

MONTICELLO – The Monticello Village Board’s consideration of dissolving the police department and replacing it with a police district that would include the shopping center district in the Town of Thompson, has come under fire from the Sullivan County PBA, the union representing the sheriff’s road patrol division.
MONTICELLO, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties man charged with arson after melting house

On August 24, Saugerties Police responded to Mt. Marion Park in Saugerties for a reported open burning complaint. Upon arrival, officers located a large pile of construction debris burning in the back yard of 9 Overlook Circle. The burn was uncontrolled and was approximately 20 to 30 feet away from the side of a house. The siding on the house had started to melt from the heat of the fire. Officers requested Mount Marion Fire Company be dispatched to extinguish the fire. Nicholas J. Mitchell, age 22, who sustained burn injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire after it got out of control, told police that he had started the fire. After being evaluated by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance, Mitchell was charged with arson in the 4th degree, a felony. The investigation is on-going, and further charges are pending.
SAUGERTIES, NY
NewsBreak
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits

POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)

WHITE LAKE – Three people were rushed to the hospital after they rescued from White Lake on Sunday. Police said they were in the water for least 15 minutes before being rescued. They were administered CPR before being rushed to the hospital. There conditions were not immediately known later...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Goshen Police Department report

1.) On August 8, a subject was arrested on a warrant for Harassment 2nd degree and turned over to City of Newburgh Police. 2.) On August 14, a bicyclist received head and arm injuries when he was struck by a car on North Church St. at the Square. The bicyclist, an adult male, was transported by GOVAC to Garnet ER for treatment. The accident is under investigation.
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brush fires continue to plague region

HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. On Saturday afternoon, a firefighter was reported to be unconscious at the scene of a brush fire at exit 18 north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Fort Montgomery. Emergency services...
FORT MONTGOMERY, NY

