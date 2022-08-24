Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel Maven
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenWindham, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
California man flees after stop for driving stolen car
DOVER – An Antioch, California man was arrested by State Police in Columbia County for criminal possession of stolen property – a Mercedes-Benz stolen in New York City. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, troopers received a report of the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Route 22 in the Town of Pawling.
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Set Kitchen On Fire and Then Stole ATV
Lock your doors. This story serves as a good example that you never know what's lurking around at night while you're asleep. Anyone missing an All-Terrain-Vehicle? State police say a local man made off with $400 and an ATV from a residence the night of August 19. The 41-year-old suspect is now facing a number of felonies including burglary and arson.
Police: Albany man arrested, found with loaded gun
An Albany man has been arrested after police said he was found with an illegally possessed handgun. The Albany Police Department said Kirkland Wright, 35, was arrested on August 26.
Authorities: Suspect arrested for assaulting man on bus in Newburgh
Authorities say one person is in custody following an assault on a commercial bus traveling on the state thruway in Orange County
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties Police charge man with arson for burning construction debris
SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Mount Marion man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting a fire in a pile of construction debris in the backyard of 9 Overlook Circle on Wednesday. Nicholas Mitchell was charged with felony arson and released on a police appearance ticket. Saugerties Police said...
6 people injured in overnight Albany shooting
Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills.
WRGB
Albany PD arrest man possessing and selling drugs on Robin Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 around 6:10 p.m., Albany detectives attempted to stop a man on Robin Street near Sherman Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As detectives approached him, the man ran from detectives on foot, throwing a paper bag in the process.
Cohoes man arrested on drug charges in Albany
A Cohoes man has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Ricardo Plowden, 45, was arrested after a short foot chase on August 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with burglary, arson in Catskill
A Saugerties has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a camper, setting a fire, and stealing some things from the property. New York State Police said John Shultis, 41, was arrested on August 23.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan PBA criticizes Monticello mayor over police district idea
MONTICELLO – The Monticello Village Board’s consideration of dissolving the police department and replacing it with a police district that would include the shopping center district in the Town of Thompson, has come under fire from the Sullivan County PBA, the union representing the sheriff’s road patrol division.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties man charged with arson after melting house
On August 24, Saugerties Police responded to Mt. Marion Park in Saugerties for a reported open burning complaint. Upon arrival, officers located a large pile of construction debris burning in the back yard of 9 Overlook Circle. The burn was uncontrolled and was approximately 20 to 30 feet away from the side of a house. The siding on the house had started to melt from the heat of the fire. Officers requested Mount Marion Fire Company be dispatched to extinguish the fire. Nicholas J. Mitchell, age 22, who sustained burn injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire after it got out of control, told police that he had started the fire. After being evaluated by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance, Mitchell was charged with arson in the 4th degree, a felony. The investigation is on-going, and further charges are pending.
Mount Marion Park man charged with arson
The town of Saugerties Police Department arrested Nicholas Mitchell, 22, for arson on Wednesday. Police said they were called to a house on Overlook Circle in Mt. Marion Park for an out-of-control fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits
POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
DA: Newburgh man pleads guilty plea in the death of missing woman
Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler says Matthew Mercado, 39, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of 36-year-old Jessica Lopez, of Newburgh.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Possible drownings of three people in Sullivan County (video)
WHITE LAKE – Three people were rushed to the hospital after they rescued from White Lake on Sunday. Police said they were in the water for least 15 minutes before being rescued. They were administered CPR before being rushed to the hospital. There conditions were not immediately known later...
Traffic Stop In Malta Leads To DWI, Multiple Felony Charges For 35-Year-Old
What began as a traffic stop on a stretch of the New York Thruway ended with a 35-year-old man behind bars, facing multiple felony charges, authorities said. State police in Saratoga County stopped Albany resident James Delessio just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Malta.
Chester man accused of stealing thousands of dollars
New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Timothy Brown, 31, of Chester for allegedly getting paid to do construction work he never completed. He is now facing a felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree charge.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Goshen Police Department report
1.) On August 8, a subject was arrested on a warrant for Harassment 2nd degree and turned over to City of Newburgh Police. 2.) On August 14, a bicyclist received head and arm injuries when he was struck by a car on North Church St. at the Square. The bicyclist, an adult male, was transported by GOVAC to Garnet ER for treatment. The accident is under investigation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brush fires continue to plague region
HUDSON VALLEY – Despite some isolated rainfall in the region, brush fires continue to be a major problem. On Saturday afternoon, a firefighter was reported to be unconscious at the scene of a brush fire at exit 18 north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Fort Montgomery. Emergency services...
Comments / 0