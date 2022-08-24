ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia parents want answers after 6-year-old daughter left alone at day care for hours

By Alyana Gomez via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

A couple from Philadelphia's Mount Airy section want answers and accountability after they say their 6-year-old daughter was left alone for seven hours at a daycare while her teachers and classmates went on a field trip.

"She was told to go to the bathroom before they got on the bus. In the bathroom, she said she heard somebody say, 'hurry up.' And when she came out everybody was gone," said Dana Jones.

Jones said her daughter Jordyn was alone, scared and without food until close to 5 p.m. after a parent found her alone at Creative Kids day care and brought her to the other location across the street.

"She could have went missing, she could have been harmed. Anything could have happened," said her father, Mark Simpson.

The family protested outside the center Wednesday to bring awareness to other parents about what happened.

Action News caught up with day care Director Raushel Davis who called the August 16 incident an unfortunate situation.

We asked if it was normal procedure to check that everyone is on the bus, during a field trip. Davis said, "Yes. If you're going off of your attendance list."

We asked if there was an attendance list in this situation and she said yes, but she did not provide information on how Jordyn was missed.

According to DHS inspection records, Creative Kids has had more than a dozen violations this year, ranging from incomplete fire and CPR training to employees working without proper FBI clearances.

"They check all of our paperwork. Everything is good," said Davis.

DHS and Philadelphia police Special Victims Unit are now investigating the incident.

There is no word yet on any charges or consequences.

Diana Brown
3d ago

everyone needs to be responsible for this. I'm glad she is ok. anything could of happened to her. there is NO excuse why this happened they need to shut this center down. I feel sorry for the little girl. I hope she can get passed this I hope the family gets justice.

Nick Busch
3d ago

so I work for a company in Delaware County that delivers to these day cares and day cares at peoples houses in Philadelphia. All I'm going to say is, any parent with a child at one of these day cares, double check to make sure this isn't happening. I've seen countless times where the adults aren't in the house with these kids. I've been to 1 even in north Philadelphia where the adults were outside smoking a cigarette. when I walked up to make my delivery, the ladies said they had to knock on the door to get one of the children inside to let them in since the door locks as soon as it shuts. parents beware!

Tera Johnson
3d ago

This Day care should be shut down. Absentee list or not. When going on a trip each teacher needs to know where all the children are. Someone from the staff should have check the bathrooms before they left. To bad she couldn't use the phone. My child knew when something wrong call 911, Myself or my husband. This is unacceptable period. People or children are everything please do research before putting your in a day care facility. So glad that see is safe. Who's going to take of her being traumatized? Hit them hard with law suit they won't forget any more children then.

