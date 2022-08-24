Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Readies for Makima's Anime Debut
Makima might not have the power of the Chainsaw Devil, but despite this, she remains one of the most terrifying characters of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man. With the arrival of the anime adaptation this October, expect a number of new fans recognize how ruthless Makima can be when it comes to devil hunting, even when it comes to her own "employees". Now, one cosplayer has captured the look and aesthetic of the woman that holds Denji's leash.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Why Broly Can Never Train on Earth
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made it no secret that it was bringing back Broly for an appearance – and now that the movie is out in theaters all over the world, we know exactly how Broly fits into the storyline of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – and why the Saiyan Berserker can never, ever, do his training on Earth!
She-Hulk viewers are losing it over Jen's America's Ass phone background
Jennifer's Captain America obsession continues
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
10 Years Later, Check Out Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, And More At The Premiere Of The Avengers
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated its tenth anniversary, it was hard to believe that we already had a whole decade of Marvel movies with a shared timeline to obsess over. It is hard enough to believe that, this year, the movie that first brought the Avengers together is celebrating its own ten-year anniversary.
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
NBA・
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Actor Outraces a Horse
My Hero Academia is preparing for its major comeback this fall, with the arrival of its sixth season which will adapt the story of the War Arc and pit the heroes of UA Academy against the vast forces of Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front. Shockingly enough, the Shonen series from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi has grabbed the headlines for a very different reason, as one of the biggest voice actors of the series recently was able to outrun a horse in a Japanese television program.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super's Gohan Reacts to the Anime's New CG Design
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is trying something different with its animation, using a style that is unlike anything anime fans have seen before from the Shonen franchise. Using a combination of 2-d animation along with computer-generated graphics, the fight against the Red Ribbon Army has managed to be number one at the box office in North America. Now, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the English voice of Gohan to discuss his thoughts on the new animation style.
EW.com
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero star breaks down the film's most exciting moments
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. After so many years, Dragon Ball feels as popular as ever. The latest film in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, was No. 1 at the U.S. box office last weekend — 36 years after the Dragon Ball anime first premiered on Japanese television. In that time, the franchise has attracted multiple generations of fans, and the new film pays tribute to that long, rich history while also adding new characters to the mix.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball's Creator Reviews Latest Movie
You'd be hard-pressed to find an anime fan that didn't agree that Dragon Ball was the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama's life, with the story of Goku and the Z-Fighters remaining one of the biggest anime franchises decades following its creation. With the release of the latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Toriyama himself played a massive role in the story of Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, with the mangaka taking the opportunity to share his review of the finished product.
Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' with $21 million debut
LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 (Variety.com) - "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk sneakily introduced Wolverine into the MCU
Only two episodes of She-Hulk have aired so far, but each episode has been packed full of Marvel Easter eggs. There’s been references to Captain America’s virginity, the Shang-Chi post-credits scene, and the promise of an upcoming Daredevil cameo. In the second episode, Jennifer Walters is seen browsing the internet, and the screen is jam-packed with more MCU clues than you can shake a big green fist at.
Is She-Hulk setting up an MCU World War Hulk when he smashed the entire Marvel Universe
Hulk once singlehandedly beat up the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more in comics - could he do it again in the MCU?
