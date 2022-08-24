Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
mommypoppins.com
Fall Day Trips From Chicago For Families
If you're looking for an easy fall day trip from Chicago without a hotel stay or time off from work and school, this is your list. From farms to quaint towns, and fall leaves, we've rounded up some of our favorite fall day trips from Chicago. Pick pumpkins, stroll through shops in Galena or Savanna, hike the shoreline in Sheboygan, or check out a haunted house. Every trip on this list is located in Chicagoland or less than 2.5-hours away. Happy fall exploring. Visit our Fall Fun Guide for more trip ideas, guides, holiday crafts, and more.
Labor Day 2022 pickleball tournament returning to Chicago north suburb
The 2022 Association of Pickleball Professionals Chicago Open is returning to Chicago's northern suburbs Labor Day weekend.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
What channel is Nebraska vs. Northwestern on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 0 game in Dublin
Week 0 is the unofficial start of the college football season. As has been the case in recent years, it doesn't exactly offer up the most intriguing matchups. The lone exception in 2022 is the Big Ten West game between Nebraska and Northwestern, the only national broadcast from the slate. The game will take on added interest as it kicks off from Dublin.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS football: Wildkits work overtime for emotional 53-50 win in opener
In his long coaching career, Mike Burzawa never felt better about giving away a game ball. Somewhere, Alex Thomas was smiling down on Evanston’s football team. The Wildkits rallied for a 53-50 overtime victory Friday night over Indian Trail of Wisconsin in a matchup of two teams (obviously) seeking a defense in their 2022 season debut at Lazier Field. The winners rode a career-best performance from quarterback Dylan Groff (4 touchdown runs, 2 touchdown passes) and junior running back Demarion Timberlake, who scored on a fourth-down 1-yard plunge to deliver the win in the OT period.
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022
The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
Hammond high school's football put on probation, coaches reprimanded
The football program at a high school in Hammond has been placed on probation, because of how an assistant coach tried to recruit players from another school.
RELATED PEOPLE
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois-based Portillo's restaurant chooses to expand out of state
(The Center Square) – A Chicago-based restaurant chain is expanding, but not in Illinois. With headquarters in Oak Brook, Portillo’s has over 40 locations around Chicago and four downstate – one each in Normal, Springfield, Peoria and Champaign. In what appears to be an indirect swipe at...
Feel Like Royalty? You Can Buy This Actual Illinois Castle For Under $700K
Hear ye, hear ye, all Midwest royals, you can move into your Chicago palace now. Bridgeport Castle is in Chicago and it's listed on Zillow for $669,999. It's 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,800 square feet. The real-life non-fairytale address for it is 3410 S. Carpenter Street. From the...
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
Magical world of Harry Potter coming to Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Attention all wizards and muggles, the ‘Wizarding World’ is coming to Illinois. “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will open at Chicago’s Water Tower Plaza on November 11, according to WKDQ. The experience will transport visitors into the world made famous by the “Harry Potter” books and film series. The hands-on experience […]
WIFR
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
'I'm insulted': Author and book vendor says racism is at the root of his exclusion from an Evanston book fair
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suburban school district is being called out for cancelling a vendor at an upcoming literary festival. The author and book-seller, who was barred from the event, said the decision was racially motivated. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to that man who said he's outraged. "I'm insulted."
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
How a Tragic School Fire Led Journey’s Jonathan Cain to Music
Jonathan Cain was nine years old when a fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of the Angels School in Chicago, where he attended. The blaze started in the basement of one of the buildings and had spread uncontrollably within an hour, leaving children and teachers stranded in various parts of the campus. By the time the fire was extinguished, it was clear that the toll would be shocking. A total of 92 children and three nuns died as a result of the incident, either from the fire itself, heat, smoke inhalation or from injuries sustained as they jumped out of second-floor windows. Cain managed to escape the building.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
Chicago Sports Nation
Chicago, IL
670
Followers
456
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your Chicago Sports Fan Experiencehttps://www.chisportsnation.com/
Comments / 0