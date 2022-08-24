Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Related
How San Francisco became synonymous with sourdough
How did sourdough get its start in California? The answer dates all the way back to the Gold Rush.
SF's Ferry Building seeing an uptick in traffic with 5 new businesses, including popular Señor Sisig
Señor Sisig's new location at the Ferry Building has only been open for three days and it's already making a splash with long lines.
The Daily 08-26-22: Please, let the San Francisco Art Institute die
SFAI, the famous San Francisco art school, may be closed for good, but it left lasting financial impacts on its students. Read more. • This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma. • California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway
They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
7x7.com
7 Classic Diners in San Francisco
Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sfrichmondreview.com
Longtime Owner of Inner Richmond Neighborhood Bar Keeps the Irish Flowing
It’s 5 o’clock on a Friday evening and customers are just starting to crowd into O’Keeffe’s, a no-apologies Irish bar in the Inner Richmond. Annie O’Keeffe, the diminutive owner, is serving up $4 beers and $6 shots of whiskey. It’s not too busy yet, so...
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
tmpresale.com
Bay Area R & B Music Experience: Monica, Tevin Campbell, Ginuwines concert in San Francisco, CA Oct 22, 2022 – presale passcode
The new Bay Area R & B Music Experience: Monica, Tevin Campbell, Ginuwine presale passcode is now on our site! During this limited time presale period you have got a tremendous opportunity to get concert tickets before the public. If you don’t buy your tickets to Bay Area R &...
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge
It’s almost as if this San Francisco abode was designed with wellness in mind. The Russian Hill residence, which has just hit the market for $12.9 million, comes equipped with a ton of features to please the health and wellness set. (We’re looking at you, Gwyneth.) The sprawling four-floor pad sports a serene wood-clad interior that gives a good dose of zen, plus a rooftop deck with a custom sauna. Spanning 4,818 square feet, the living quarters comprise four en suite bedrooms and five and a half baths. It also offers some 1,300 square feet of outdoor space. The Greene Street property...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Approves Scaled-Down Millennium Tower Fix
San Francisco building officials have formally signed off on a scaled-down plan to fix the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower, a key hurdle that fix officials say will allow engineers to do the work needed to support one corner of the building to bedrock by the end of this year.
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
irei.com
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust sells San Francisco hotel for $71m
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has sold the 236-room Hotel Spero in San Francisco for $71 million. The buyer was not disclosed, but the San Francisco Business Times reported it to be Memphis-based real estate management firm Fairwood Capital. The eco-friendly, 99-year-old restored hotel is a five-minute walk from shopping at Union...
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
hoodline.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken now serving its ultra-spicy items in Sunnyvale
A fried chicken chain that has items that are so hot they’ve sent people to the emergency room has opened its third Bay Area location. Dave’s Hot Chicken is now serving its small but mighty menu at a new location in Sunnyvale at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. The shop has plenty of competition within a couple of blocks away. It will be competing with Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Chicken BonChon, and bb.q Chicken. However, Dave’s will stand out as the one that serves the spiciest chicken varieties.
San Francisco nabs $73.4 million in state Homekey funds for supportive housing
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced San Francisco will receive $73.4 million through the statewide Project Homekey program which aims to expand housing for the homeless across the state. The multi-million-dollar award will go toward purchasing and operating two properties in San Francisco that will add about 250 units of permanent supportive housing to the city’s inventory. It includes The City's first-ever building dedicated to families experiencing homelessness. Of the total...
Comments / 0