Ohio man gets maximum prison sentence for 2020 shooting death of co-worker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man from Columbus was given a maximum prison sentence for a 2020 deadly shooting of a co-worker on the east side.

A Franklin County judge gave Shannon Weaver a prison sentence of at least 14 years after he pled guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm in the death of Aljuanta Counts, 24, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.

On July 8, 2020 just after midnight , Counts and Weaver got in a dispute at the 3100 block of Ruhl Avenue before Weaver shot Counts twice, per the release. Both worked together at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse.

In court on Monday, Weaver claimed that Counts was a threat to him during their altercation. The release from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office says that Counts told Columbus police officers that Weaver shot him before he died and that officers did not find a weapon near Counts.

Weaver’s prison sentence will be between 14 and 19 and a half years.

