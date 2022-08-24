ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Officials seek community’s help in shooting investigations

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
 4 days ago

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A string of recent shootings in Williamsport has law enforcement and city officials asking for the communities help.

There have been three shootings in five days and local officials say it predominately involves juveniles. Now they’re asking for the public’s help with helping to solve these shootings.

“We’re not going to allow this to continue to take place in our city. It’s not going to become the norm, and we’re not going to ever get comfortable with this happening,” explained Williamsport Mayor, Derek Slaughter.

Recently, there’s been 3 shootings in less than a week in Williamsport. It started on August 19 in the 500 block of West Edwin Street. A 16-year-old minor was shot, as he shot and killed a male victim who has yet to be identified.

‘Digital Hall Pass’ to be utilized in Stroudsburg High School

“It’s extremely frustrating that we are experiencing these shootings, particularly the fact that it’s amongst 2 different factions that appear to be juveniles,” said Mayor Slaughter.

On August 21, two 15-year-olds were shot in the 2100 block of Boyd Street. That same night there was another report of shots fired. The Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, the city’s bureau of police, and the mayor’s office released a statement discussing two gangs involved in all of the latest rash of shootings,

One resident, who’s lived in the area since the 1970s, says he’s never experienced this much gun violence, in a matter of days, with youth.

“It’s upsetting that something like this would go on in such a nice town like Williamsport,” said Mike O’lone, Williamsport resident.

Mayor slaughter says the police and district attorney’s office are working around the clock to investigate these shootings they need the community’s help the speed up the process.

“We really need the parents and families, particularly of these individuals who are involved to have conversations with your children and if you see something that is out of place, you need to do something,” said Mayor Slaughter.

There’s no update on the condition of the two 15-year-olds who were shot earlier this week. Anyone with information about these shootings can stay anonymous to report tips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

fuckaroundandfindout
3d ago

The only way to stop this from happening anywhere in this gun happy country is better and stricter gun laws and that includes violent and brutal trigger happy police as well.

Reply
2
 

WBRE

Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Luzerne County girl fatally shot

Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Accidental shooting sends Williamsport juvenile to hospital

Williamsport, Pa. -- Police and emergency personnel rushed to a residence on the 300 block of Louisa Street the evening of August 23 for reports of a gunshot. In this case, the 13-year-old male in the house was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, sustained at 7:40 p.m. according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police. EMS staff were able to stabilize the juvenile before transporting him to the hospital for further emergency treatment. While inside the residence officers located and secured the gun. Members of the Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating how the juvenile came to be in possession of the firearm. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Teen charged in attempted homicide investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a teen involved in a Williamsport shooting just over a week ago was charged with attempted homicide on Friday. Officials say Shamier Gadson, 16, was involved in an attempted homicide that took place on August 19. According to police, Gadson fired a shot at an adult male on the […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda man arrested after stealing over $3000 from residence

TOWANDA TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been arrested following a residential theft of a sum of money exceeding $3000, Pennsylvania State Police Say. State police were called to a report of a theft from a residence in Towanda Township around midnight on Aug. 26. According to police, it was determined that Damian […]
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for vehicle stolen out of Allenwood

Allenwood, Pa. — State police say they are looking for a vehicle that was stolen on Aug. 12 from a location along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. State police at Milton say the vehicle is a baby blue Chrysler 300 with a Pennsylvania registration plate HVE-4032 with a silver trunk. The vehicle was last seen being operated by a white male on Route 15 northbound near the intersection with Route 44 in Gregg Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
ALLENWOOD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man needs more than $8,000 of dental work after suspect assaults him over dog incident

Muncy, Pa. — Assault charges were filed against a man who allegedly punched another man, causing him to have more than $8,000 of corrective dental work. Muncy Borough Police say Paul R. Cady, 48, of Williamsport, punched Jacob Taylor in the face on July 17 after an incident occurred involving Taylor's dogs. Patrolman Laurence Wilcox responded to a call at the 300 block of Penn Street in Muncy for a report of individuals chasing someone with a baseball bat. ...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fatal shooting near Liberty Park & Ride

Liberty, Pa. — An apparent argument near the Park & Ride ended in a fatal shooting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., State Police say. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago of Buffalo, NY. Police have not named the shooter. A black Ford Explorer driven by Alicia-Santiago and a red sedan driven by the shooter were involved in the fatal incident which took place near the intersection...
LIBERTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Spots open for concealed carry seminar

Bloomsburg, Pa. — There are still spots open for a free concealed carry and gun safety seminar being held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this Wednesday, but time is running out to register. State Rep. Dave Millard is hosting the seminar, which will also include information on how the Castle Doctrine affects the rights of gun owners, as well as safety measures to keep in mind during an active shooter situation. Speakers include Columbia County Sheriff Tim Chamberlain, District Attorney Tom Leipold, and Deputy Sheriff Earl "Skip" Mordan. The event will take place at Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. in the Industrial Arts building. To register, visit here.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
skooknews.com

Driver Suspected of DUI After Crash on Ashland's Hoffman Boulevard

A driver involved in a crash in Ashland on Saturday is suspected of Driving Under the Influence. On Saturday, just before 3:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of 100 South Hoffman Boulevard in Ashland for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. When police and fire arrived on scene,...
ASHLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man repeatedly hit 9-year-old boy

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was charged with assault after he allegedly hit a 9-year-old boy hard enough to leave welts. The boy, only identified as J.S., had been playing with other children in Byron Terry's yard on Fairview Avenue on Aug. 18 around 8 p.m., court papers say. Terry, 30, got mad the boy was throwing rocks in his yard and wanted him to leave, witnesses told police. ...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Co-worker allegedly stole phones

Berwick, Pa. — An employee at a snack food factory stole his co-workers' phones when they were left unattended, police say. Ramon Tejeda Pinales, 49, is now facing theft charges after he allegedly swiped an iPhone and a LG Stylo from his fellow employees at Wise Foods factory in Berwick. Terry Boyer, Wise operations manager, contacted Berwick police on July 7 to report both thefts, saying there was surveillance video...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged after delivery of oxycodone to detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was arrested after she delivered oxycodone pills twice over the course of five days in May, according to Lycoming County detectives. Yvonne Linette Fromille was charged with two counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies. The 45-year-old Lycoming County resident allegedly set up deals for Percocet, but ultimately delivered oxycodone, according to an affidavit filed on...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mom in abuse case charged with false rape accusation

Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing her infant is now facing another set of charges for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, police say. Kimberly Elizabeth Lander, 31, called police on Jan. 23 to report that she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, George Spickard, the previous night. Lander told Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty that she’d gotten into a fight with her current boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, and had left their house on Catherine Street around 4 p.m. ...
BERWICK, PA
