Officials seek community’s help in shooting investigations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A string of recent shootings in Williamsport has law enforcement and city officials asking for the communities help.

There have been three shootings in five days and local officials say it predominately involves juveniles. Now they’re asking for the public’s help with helping to solve these shootings.

“We’re not going to allow this to continue to take place in our city. It’s not going to become the norm, and we’re not going to ever get comfortable with this happening,” explained Williamsport Mayor, Derek Slaughter.

Recently, there’s been 3 shootings in less than a week in Williamsport. It started on August 19 in the 500 block of West Edwin Street. A 16-year-old minor was shot, as he shot and killed a male victim who has yet to be identified.

“It’s extremely frustrating that we are experiencing these shootings, particularly the fact that it’s amongst 2 different factions that appear to be juveniles,” said Mayor Slaughter.

On August 21, two 15-year-olds were shot in the 2100 block of Boyd Street. That same night there was another report of shots fired. The Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, the city’s bureau of police, and the mayor’s office released a statement discussing two gangs involved in all of the latest rash of shootings,

One resident, who’s lived in the area since the 1970s, says he’s never experienced this much gun violence, in a matter of days, with youth.

“It’s upsetting that something like this would go on in such a nice town like Williamsport,” said Mike O’lone, Williamsport resident.

Mayor slaughter says the police and district attorney’s office are working around the clock to investigate these shootings they need the community’s help the speed up the process.

“We really need the parents and families, particularly of these individuals who are involved to have conversations with your children and if you see something that is out of place, you need to do something,” said Mayor Slaughter.

There’s no update on the condition of the two 15-year-olds who were shot earlier this week. Anyone with information about these shootings can stay anonymous to report tips.

