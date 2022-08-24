Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle, Margery Allingham: despite being best known as writers of detective fiction, a genre premised on explanation, all feature here among tales that deliver the exact opposite. As the book’s editor promises, you’ll find within “some things that will not – cannot – be explained, and when the sunlight hits the room, a little darkness always remains.” Along with ghosts and haunted houses, you can expect witches and haunted dresses; Dorothy L Sayers delivers a coda to a classic story by MR James, and Q Patrick spins a tale that will leave you feeling altogether differently about red balloons. Despite being hitherto “lost”, there are few duds here.

