Raiders HC Josh McDaniels 'not concerned' about TE Darren Waller's absence, won't predict his return

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

One of the more curious storylines this preseason has been Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller's absence from the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp.

While some have speculated Waller is silently holding out for a new contract, other reports indicate he may have suffered a hamstring injury. Either way, neither side has been very forthcoming about why the tight end is missing in action.

On Wednesday, head coach Josh McDaniels didn't seem worried about Waller's status but wouldn't predict his return.

"I am not concerned," McDaniels told reporters. "He's doing everything he can to get out there as he can be. I don't want to make a prediction on whether he will or won't be ready here in a few weeks, but I see him every day. He's in every meeting, he's doing everything he can to get out there as fast as possible. We don't have that many guys that are in that boat right now. Darren's certainly one of them. [He's] working his butt off."

McDaniels didn't clear up much with his comments, and his lack of confidence in Waller's availability moving forward puts Week 1 in doubt for Derek Carr's top target.

Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Waller was being held out due to a hamstring injury, though there's been no confirmation from the team nearly two weeks later.

The 29-year-old's contract situation could also be an issue. Waller is scheduled to make $6.25 million in 2022 and 2023 before he can become an unrestricted free agent.

Waller was limited to 11 games last season, finishing with 55 receptions for 665 yards and two touchdowns.