ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy pulled out all the stops as he erased a six-shot deficit to claim yet another FedEx Cup Championship. McIlroy entered the final round of the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia playing alongside tournament leader Scottie Scheffler. It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that […] The post Rory McIlroy reaches heights even Tiger Woods never has winning FedEx Cup Tour Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
