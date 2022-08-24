ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert

INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

70-year-old perishes in rollover truck crash on SR63

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A single-vehicle accident in the area of State Road 63 claimed the life of a Shelburn man Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police says it happened along County Road 1075 North around 10:45 a.m. Investigators believe Allen L. Clough, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, causing it to veer off […]
SHELBURN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigates late-night standoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are working to learn more about a late-night standoff. It all started Tuesday night at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette. According to LPD, two men were fighting in one of the apartment units. That's when a gunshot went off. One man ran...
LAFAYETTE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WTHR) - A Franklin man is in custody for allegedly driving an 11-year-old girl he met online to Indiana from her home in Illinois. On Saturday, Aug. 27, police in Vermilion County, Illinois, responded to a home in Georgetown, Ill. on a report of a missing girl. During their investigation, detectives learned the girl had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHI

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Man charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of Dutch soldiers

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces several charges, including murder, following a weekend shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan, arrested earlier this week, is now charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette

A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

