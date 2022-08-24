Read full article on original website
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
MyWabashValley.com
Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She...
Bloomington man arrested after investigation into IU student’s death
The investigation into the death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan led to the arrest of Eric Montgomery.
70-year-old perishes in rollover truck crash on SR63
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A single-vehicle accident in the area of State Road 63 claimed the life of a Shelburn man Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police says it happened along County Road 1075 North around 10:45 a.m. Investigators believe Allen L. Clough, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, causing it to veer off […]
WISH-TV
70-year-old Shelburn man dies when truck breaks, crashes in Sullivan County
FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Tuesday when the truck he was driving had a structural issue and crashed, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Allen Clough, of Shelburn, died in the crash. Troopers with the the state police Putnamville post were called at 10:45...
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control. […]
WLFI.com
LPD investigates late-night standoff
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are working to learn more about a late-night standoff. It all started Tuesday night at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette. According to LPD, two men were fighting in one of the apartment units. That's when a gunshot went off. One man ran...
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WTHR) - A Franklin man is in custody for allegedly driving an 11-year-old girl he met online to Indiana from her home in Illinois. On Saturday, Aug. 27, police in Vermilion County, Illinois, responded to a home in Georgetown, Ill. on a report of a missing girl. During their investigation, detectives learned the girl had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin.
6 arrested on preliminary OWI charges over the weekend
Six people, two of whom are Purdue students, were arrested over the weekend by local police for allegedly driving while intoxicated. West Lafayette Police arrested four people, one of whom is a student. Purdue student John Link, 19, was arrested Saturday near the corner of West Lutz Avenue and Rusk...
Franklin man arrested after missing Illinois girl, 11 found in home
A man is in police custody awaiting extradition to Illinois after Johnson County Sheriff's deputies found a girl who had been reported missing in his home.
WTHI
One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
MyWabashValley.com
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of Dutch soldiers
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man faces several charges, including murder, following a weekend shooting in downtown Indianapolis that killed a Dutch soldier and wounded two others. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Shamar Duncan, arrested earlier this week, is now charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and...
MyWabashValley.com
Court docs: Men were ‘looking for a fight’ before shooting; Dutch commando shot in the back of the head
INDIANAPOLIS – Men “looking for a fight.”. Bloody towels and a trail of blood. A Dutch commando shot in the head. Court documents shed more light into a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed 26-year-old Dutch soldier Simmie Poetsema and led to charges against 22-year-old Shamar Duncan. Thursday morning,...
Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette
A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and […]
Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
25newsnow.com
2 transported to hospital in stable condition after rollover crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after a rollover Wednesday in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says the crash happened at Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway. The scene was cleared at 4:05 p.m.
Man faces rape, alcohol-related charges in investigation into IU student's death
Monroe County deputies have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into the death of an Indiana University student who was found dead at a home just outside of Bloomington earlier this month.
