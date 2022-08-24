Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom Handy
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Uncle Giuseppe's opens its new location in Yorktown today
The new grocery store on Downing Drive in Yorktown features a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave and a food court.
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
greenburghny.com
Greenburgh Neighborhood Health Center's CEO honored by Crain's NY as being among the best
Pick up free masks, Covid-19 tests at Richard Presser Park tonight till l8 PM (stop by at the Greenburgh Health Center table) Just left Richard Presser Park on Central Ave in Hartsdale. The Greenburgh Health Center had a table at the FEG summer Parks event and was distributing free masks and COVID-19 test kits. They will be at the park till 8 PM tonight. The Health center does so much good for our community. They have extended hours for Covid -19 testing, vaccinations and boosters (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 AM 5 PM and Wednesday from 9 am to 7 pm. They have a great staff at 295 Knollwood Road, White Plains (telephone:914-989-7600) that offer primary care , specialty care, dental care, nutritional counseling, immigration physicals, behavioral health and many more services. They have an on site testing laboratory, low cost drug prescriptions, HIV counseling and testing, patient advocacy program and participate in WIC. They work with the community and have placed a food pantry cupboard at the entrance of their facility --enabling lower income families to pick up free food that can keep them from staying hungry. That's just for starters....
Expect Delays: Closures Planned For Stretch Of Road In Cortlandt
State officials have advised Westchester County motorists to be prepared for delays ahead of a planned road closure. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) to close in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1.
longisland.com
NYS Police Conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, 2 retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Campus News
Queensborough ranked No. 1 community college in state
Queensborough Community College is the highest-ranked community college in New York State and is among the best community colleges in the country, according to a report released by WalletHub.com that compares more than 650 community colleges across 19 key indicators of quality and affordability. The data set ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to each college’s student-faculty ratio and graduation rates.
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
yankeeinstitute.org
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars
An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
newyorkupstate.com
Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
Primaries set up Malliotakis vs. Rose rematch in NY’s 11th CD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday’s primaries set the stage for a general election rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose for New York’s 11th Congressional District. Both candidates cruised to easy victories in their respective primary races in the district, which includes all of Staten Island as well as part of […]
News 12
'There are more than a dozen loan forgiveness options for New Yorkers': Learn how to get help
We had big news this week when it comes to student loans, and you probably have a lot of questions. News 12's Kristie Reeter breaks it all down on The Real Deal. Nichole Davis, the deputy commissioner for the Office of Financial Empowerment in New York City, has been pouring over the update from the White House on student loans.
Long Island driver killed when vehicle swerves to avoid rear-end crash: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island driver was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle that had swerved into his lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, police said. The fatal crash happened in front of 164 West Main Street in Babylon around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
Winners in Long Island's primaries look forward to November election
The winners in Tuesday’s primaries across Long Island are already looking forward to Election Day in November.
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill
New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
rocklanddaily.com
Monsey Resident Aids in The Rescue of Accident Victim
Rabbi Lipa Berger was driving upstate on the Palisades Parkway yesterday afternoon when he witnessed the rollover accident of a white pickup truck. "I left New City at 1:48 to go upstate," Berger tells Rockland Daily. "Between Exit 15 and 16, I watched as a white pickup truck veered off the road and flipped over in a matter of seconds. The vehicle was in the right lane, and I was in the left lane. I went onto the shoulder right away. I saw the woman inside and a lot of smoke coming out from under the hood so I was afraid that the truck will explode."
