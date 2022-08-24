Pick up free masks, Covid-19 tests at Richard Presser Park tonight till l8 PM (stop by at the Greenburgh Health Center table) Just left Richard Presser Park on Central Ave in Hartsdale. The Greenburgh Health Center had a table at the FEG summer Parks event and was distributing free masks and COVID-19 test kits. They will be at the park till 8 PM tonight. The Health center does so much good for our community. They have extended hours for Covid -19 testing, vaccinations and boosters (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 AM 5 PM and Wednesday from 9 am to 7 pm. They have a great staff at 295 Knollwood Road, White Plains (telephone:914-989-7600) that offer primary care , specialty care, dental care, nutritional counseling, immigration physicals, behavioral health and many more services. They have an on site testing laboratory, low cost drug prescriptions, HIV counseling and testing, patient advocacy program and participate in WIC. They work with the community and have placed a food pantry cupboard at the entrance of their facility --enabling lower income families to pick up free food that can keep them from staying hungry. That's just for starters....

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO