This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander
Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Knicks Could Get Donovan Mitchell For Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, And 4 First-Round Picks
As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
Yardbarker
Heat now turning their attention to Utah's Donovan Mitchell for potential trade?
Kevin Durant’s announcement last week that he would remain with the Brooklyn Nets for 2022-23 will have massive ramifications for multiple franchises. First, the Nets obviously get to keep their best player. That’ll ensure championship contention next season. Beyond that, though – all the teams that were chasing Durant now have to move to Plan B.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley posts tweet in support of Russell Westbrook
After almost 10 years of WWE-caliber entertainment, it may be time to officially pronounce the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley beef dead. The ex-All-Defensive First-Teamer Beverley was officially acquired in a trade by the Los Angeles Lakers this week, making Westbrook his new teammate. In the wake of the news, Beverley seemed to extend an olive branch of sorts to his longtime nemesis Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Want Their Team To Trade Russell Westbrook For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield: "Finally We Would Have The Powerful Starting Lineup"
For several weeks, the entire NBA community believed that the Los Angeles Lakers would somehow pull off a miracle and complete a trade for Kyrie Irving by sending Russell Westbrook to the Brooklyn Nets. In the end, it turned out to be a pipe dream for the Lakers and their...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Breaks His Silence And Protects Russell Westbrook With Strong Message On Twitter: "Can't Wait For Him To Go Off This Season!"
Despite how disastrous Russell Westbrook's first season in Los Angeles was, LeBron James isn't willing to sell him out on social media. This week, the Lakers superstar seized an opportunity to show some solidarity with Russ amid all the ongoing trade rumors. In response to a Tweet by his longtime friend CuffsTheLegend, James expressed excitement at the thought of Westbrook proving all the doubters wrong this season.
Yardbarker
Robert Horry's Harsh Criticism Of Steve Nash's MVP Winning Seasons Over Kobe And Shaq: “In Steve Nash’s Case, He Had The Exact Same Damn Season. In That Case, Jordan Should Have Been The MVP Every Time... He Had To Do Something Extraordinary To Win MVP.”
The 2000s boasted some of the best players the NBA has ever seen. From Tim Duncan to Allen Iverson, the league was stacked with incredibly talented players. Perhaps two of the most well-known players, though, were the Los Angeles Lakers duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Regarded as the...
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Says LeBron James Doesn't Make The Lakers Favorites To Win A Championship: "He's Not Close To That Guy."
LeBron James for the longest time, has been a cheat code in the NBA. Having the King on your roster was an automatic Finals berth for the majority of the 2010s, his dominance could not be disputed. Even as a young player, James carried a terrible Cleveland Cavaliers team to the Finals, all on the back of his incredible all-around gameplay.
Yardbarker
Three NBA teams open to Russell Westbrook trade with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made it no secret that they are looking to trade away Russell Westbrook. He is a poor fit on the presently-constructed roster and seems to be rubbing everyone within the organization the wrong way. It’s also becoming abundantly clear that Westbrook feels like he is...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Removed Themselves" From Trade Talks For This All-Star
View the original article to see embedded media. Donovan Mitchell has been a name in the news constantly over the offseason. The Utah Jazz already traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the attention has recently turned to what they will now dow with Mitchell. One...
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Talen Horton-Tucker Was On "An Island" And Didn't Have Many Friends During Lakers Tenure
Talen Horton-Tucker was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers 2020 championship team as a role player who came off the bench. He has been regarded as the Los Angeles Lakers' best young talent over the course of the last few years, generally being praised for his ballhandling and slashing ability.
Yardbarker
Medical expert suggests Chet Holmgren won’t be 100% until next winter and will have a ‘high risk’ of re-injury
Oklahoma City Thunder fans took a major hit to their 2022-2023 hopes with the Chet Holmgren injury news this week. But a new diagnosis on his Lisfranc injury suggests it could be a problem for Holmgren and the Thunder that last well last well past next winter. The Thunder had...
