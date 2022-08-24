ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Bunny nabs historic first with VMAs performance from Yankee Stadium

By Erin Keller
New York Post
 4 days ago

Though the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Bad Bunny will bring the heat from The Bronx.

The network will broadcast the Puerto Rican rapper’s performance from Yankee Stadium, where he’ll be as part of his “World’s Hottest Tour.”

This will be the first time the VMAs have gone live from Yankee Stadium. The segment will include never-before-seen choreography, though it is unknown what song or songs will be featured in the set.

The 28-year-old singer previously performed at the 2019 awards show alongside J Balvin.

This year, Bad Bunny — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — was nominated four times : Best Latin Album of the Year, Song of the Summer and Artist of the Year. If he wins the latter, he will be the first-ever non-English language artist do to so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z51GN_0hU3Fj6c00
Bad Bunny will perform from Yankee Stadium during the 2022 MTV VMAs.
Courtesy of MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgWqe_0hU3Fj6c00
Bad Bunny and J Balvin performed onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
WireImage,
Johnny Depp's rumored VMAs appearance confirmed: details

Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee the show along with former Grammy host LL Cool J.

Minaj, Harlow, Blackpink, Lizzo, Måneskin, Kane Brown, Anitta, Panic! at the Disco and more are also slated to perform at the 2022 VMAs.

Plus, “Super Freaky Girl” rapper Minaj will also be presented the Video Vanguard Award to top off her busy night. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award.

A source close to the show confirmed to The Post on Wednesday that Johnny Depp will even make an appearance as a life-size Moon Person trophy.

Kendrick Lamar, Harlow, and Lil Nas X scored the most nominations with seven each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles are right behind them with six nods apiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YULZ3_0hU3Fj6c00
Bad Bunny performed during a “World’s Hottest Tour” tour stop on Aug. 12 in Miami.
Getty Images

The fivers club includes Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Swift, Styles, Doja, Sheeran, Harlow, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Drake will battle it out for the Video of the Year Award.

