Fort Myers, FL

Seven-foot gator spotted near a Fort Myers middle school safely contained

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago

A 7-foot alligator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School on Wednesday morning, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

School Resource Officer and K9 handler Dave Jennings, a former gator trapper, wrangled the intruder and prevented an incident from happening at the Fort Myers school, according to the post .

Rob Spicker, spokesperson for the Lee County School District, said he recalled previous alligator-related incidents across county schools, but was unable to provide a number as to how many times that's happened.

He added schools have steps to follow during a similar encounters.

"The first thing would obviously be to make sure that the students are safe," Spicker said. "In this case, that was the situation. The alligator was not in an area where arriving or walking to school."

Spicker said the gator is then secured, as it happened Wednesday. School officials then call for backup.

"That's kind of how we're going to leave it to the experts who can handle that," Spicker said.

Spicker reminds parents that all campuses in Lee County are surrounded by a fence.

"That's the first thing. There's protection around the school," Spicker said. "And once the school day begins, if there were other entrances in parking lots, those are all closed and there's only one way in."

Spicker said they want to ensure students' safety, and they would remove them from the area depending on where an alligator may be discovered.

Spicker reminds those on campus to never approach an alligator.

"We want them to report it, get to the school resource officer," Spicker said. "Get some fish and wildlife officers out there and get the professionals to handle the situation rather than try to address it themselves. And same goes for students."

The alligator was taken by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, where they will relocate it to a safe area, officials said.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

