radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Suspends Gas Delivery Rules After Fire Shuts Refinery
Governor Gretchen Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. The governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Project Begins On US-2 Monday In Manistique
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $555,000 to resurface 0.8 miles of US-2 from west of Chippewa Avenue to the Manistique River bridge in the city of Manistique in Schoolcraft County. Work includes resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, and pavement markings. The project is scheduled to start on Monday,...
