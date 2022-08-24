Designed by Rene Gonzalez, this extraordinary brutalist home was designed as a vacation home for a client living in a colder climate for the majority of the year. Deemed, the Prairie Residence, the home was created to tackle the serious issue of rising sea levels in Miami. The threat of sea-level rise has grown considerably in Miami in recent years, hence the city is immensely focusing on elevating streets and imposing rules that require private properties to be placed at a higher ground. This home was elevated on stilts and is inspired by the mangrove forests whose roots allow the easy flow of water. These measures are intended to protect the house from flooding.

