Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

TripAdvisor Blog

W Miami Pool Pictures & Reviews (FL)

Exceptional Wow Experience⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. I had not visited Miami for several years until now, but I’m so glad I chose the W Miami for my stay. Everything about this hotel is spectacular. Location (Brickell), spa, gym, pool (great scene 👀dining options, room with a view, and the incredible people/staff. From the time I pulled up, to my check in and departure, this warm, friendly, and helpful staff was phenomenal! I’ll definitely be back soon🙌😎
MIAMI, FL
yankodesign.com

This beautiful brutalist home in Miami is elevated on stilts to fight against rising sea levels

Designed by Rene Gonzalez, this extraordinary brutalist home was designed as a vacation home for a client living in a colder climate for the majority of the year. Deemed, the Prairie Residence, the home was created to tackle the serious issue of rising sea levels in Miami. The threat of sea-level rise has grown considerably in Miami in recent years, hence the city is immensely focusing on elevating streets and imposing rules that require private properties to be placed at a higher ground. This home was elevated on stilts and is inspired by the mangrove forests whose roots allow the easy flow of water. These measures are intended to protect the house from flooding.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FOUR TROPICAL WAVES NOW WATCHED BY HURRICANE CENTER IN MIAMI

Two Remain On The Map, Two Unlikely To Develop… “Above Normal” Hurricane Season Remains Unsettlingly Quiet… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The “above normal” hurricane season remains relatively quiet, raising concern over what storms may form in September. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
MIAMI, FL
State
Iowa State
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Miami

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Miami from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Put your beer knowledge to the test at Beat Culture's Blind Beer Tasting Series, a challenge tailor-made for brew enthusiasts. Guests are invited to sample five blind-guided beverages, paired with a palate-cleanser snack, as they tour the hole-in-the-wall brewery. A beer connoisseur will lead attendees through the rich flavors found in each sip of Beat Culture's one-of-a-kind craft beers. 7 p.m Friday, at Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Tickets cost $18. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Broward approves first part of a southern commuter rail link

The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale. By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for elderly man last seen driving in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 77-year-old man who went missing in downtown Miami. According to City of Miami Police, Lazaro Ymas Davila was last seen driving a black 2022 Chevrolet Malibu in an unspecified part of the downtown area, Thursday. He...
MIAMI, FL
News4Jax.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate as he challenges DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Facing murder charge, Instagram model Courtney Clenney extradited to Miami

MIAMI - Instagram model Courtney Clenney, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at an apartment they both shared, has been extradited to Miami.Clenney, 26, aka Courtney Tailor, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of Christian Toby Obumseli back in April of this year.      She has been booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Prior to her extradition, Clenney had been held without bail in Hawaii.The Miami State Attorney's Office released a video at the beginning of August showing Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator just...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tri-rail crash in Fort Lauderdale leaves six hospitalized

A Tri-Rail train slammed into an abandoned vehicle and partially derailed in Fort Lauderdale Saturday morning, injuring eight people, according to police. The vehicle had been sitting on the tracks unoccupied, said Detective Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale police. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince arrested in Miami

MIAMI — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince has been arrested in South Florida. Miami-Dade County jail records show that Prince was arrested on an out-of-state fugitive warrant Thursday night. ESPN is reporting that Prince was arrested at Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant out of Texas. It wasn't...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Slow-Moving Storms Sunday as Rain Chances Lower to Start Work Week

For many of us, Sunday will be another decent day, but western Miami-Dade County, Broward County and even the Keys can expect some wet weather this afternoon with another round of slow-moving storms that could trigger a flood advisory or two. For the beaches, other than a passing shower, especially...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station

An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
MIAMI, FL

