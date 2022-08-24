Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Fatally Struck by Car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett
A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, state police said. Troopers responded to Route 16 westbound at Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian crash and found a man in the roadway.
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Multi-vehicle crash kills 21-year-old motorcycle rider
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has been killed in a highway crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 95 north in Newburyport that involved several vehicles and resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary...
NECN
2 Firefighters Injured in Plymouth Garage Fire
Two firefighters were injured early Saturday morning while battling a garage blaze at a house in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department was called to a Stafford Street home and found heavy fire in what they described as a detached garage/barn. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the home just feet away.
WCVB
Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say
EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged after leaving his dogs in his car with temperatures in the area of 120 degrees
A Massachusetts Police Department will issue a summons to appear in court to a Massachusetts man after two dogs were found in a hot vehicle Thursday. According to Chief of Police in Cohasset William Quigley, a 56-year-old Weymouth man will be charged with two counts of Animal Cruelty. Because a criminal complaint has not yet been filed in Quincy District Court, the department cannot release the man’s name.
NECN
Neighbors Say Abandoned Train Cars in Medford Are a Danger to Public Safety
The Orange Line shutdown just started a week ago, but in one part of Medford, Massachusetts, the trains have been stuck for weeks. Neighbors said during that time, the abandoned trains have become a public safety hazard and they are calling on the MBTA to have them removed. Covered in...
NECN
Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire
State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
NECN
Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting; Search Underway for Suspect
A search was underway Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot, and now authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Boston police officers responded to multiple scenes connected to the shooting and subsequent suspect search. Several officers were seen near the intersection...
Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
Boat involved in crash on Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — Traffic on Interstate 290 was backed up Friday morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. A pickup hauling a boat was involved in the incident, about 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Two other vehicles crashed. ...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
whdh.com
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
NECN
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say
A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-495 tried to accelerate between tractor-trailer, Tesla
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 on Wednesday tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in...
WCVB
Suffolk County detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Clifford Park in Roxbury
BOSTON — A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's...
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
