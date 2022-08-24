ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

NECN

Man Fatally Struck by Car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, state police said. Troopers responded to Route 16 westbound at Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian crash and found a man in the roadway.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

2 Firefighters Injured in Plymouth Garage Fire

Two firefighters were injured early Saturday morning while battling a garage blaze at a house in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department was called to a Stafford Street home and found heavy fire in what they described as a detached garage/barn. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the home just feet away.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say

EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
EVERETT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man charged after leaving his dogs in his car with temperatures in the area of 120 degrees

A Massachusetts Police Department will issue a summons to appear in court to a Massachusetts man after two dogs were found in a hot vehicle Thursday. According to Chief of Police in Cohasset William Quigley, a 56-year-old Weymouth man will be charged with two counts of Animal Cruelty. Because a criminal complaint has not yet been filed in Quincy District Court, the department cannot release the man’s name.
WEYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Serious Crash Under Investigation in New Hampshire

State police in New Hampshire are investigating a serious crash in which speed appears to have been a factor in Merrimack Saturday night. Troopers responded to a single-car crash just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on the southbound side of the highway, where a heavily damanged Nissan was discovered engulfed in flames, authorities said.
MERRIMACK, NH
NECN

Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting; Search Underway for Suspect

A search was underway Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot, and now authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Boston police officers responded to multiple scenes connected to the shooting and subsequent suspect search. Several officers were seen near the intersection...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
COVENTRY, RI
97.5 WOKQ

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street

A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say

A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

