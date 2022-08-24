Read full article on original website
Beloit man convicted of killing Janesville teen in South Beloit
A 30-year-old Beloit man is found guilty of first-degree murder by a Winnebago County Illinois jury. Devonte L Hyler was convicted August 18th of shooting 18-year-old Jwan Lamon of Janesville multiple times in April of 2020 while inside a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit.
Shooting suspect’s preliminary hearing delayed due to lack of attorney
The 41-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of shooting at a woman who tried to break up a disturbance earlier this month in Janesville makes an appearance in Rock County Court. Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer rescheduled 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit’s preliminary hearing Friday morning after informing the court that...
Janesville shooting suspect bound over for trial
A 19-year-old former Illinois man who’s accused of shooting another 19-year-old at Bond Park in Janesville in June is bound over for trial. Dereese R. Fields of Muscatine, Iowa is charged in Rock County Court with first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Families Fighting Addiction installs Overdose Aid Kits in state line community
A local nonprofit works to help the state line overcome the opioid pandemic by reducing stigma one business at a time. Families Fighting Addiction Founder and President Tracy Burtis says people can access an overdose reversal drug for free from boxes at local businesses like Blackhawk Community Credit Union in Beloit.
Janesville seeking volunteers for kids’ triathlon
The Janesville Parks and Rec department is holding their annual kids triathlon Saturday morning. Recreation Director Shelly Slapak says the race at the Rockport park are is a great opportunity for not only those in Janesville, but people from all around Wisconsin to enjoy the parks that Janesville has to offer.
Downtown duck dump is Saturday in Janesville
Downtown Janesville Inc brings it’s popular duck dump back for a second year. Treasurer Britton Langfoss says starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday 1,000 rubber ducks will race from the Milwaukee Street bridge to the Town Square pier. Langfoss says ducks can be purchased at the Janesville Area Convention and...
Rock County Legacies exhibit opens August 31st
The Rock County Legacies exhibit opens next Wednesday at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. Assistant Director Cara Kinzelman says the exhibit will be free to check out during the kick-off event August 31st from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society campus. The grand opening...
Electric Bird scooters are popular in Janesville
Citizens and visitors to downtown Janesville appear to be embracing the 75 electric Bird scooters that arrived nine days ago. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says 489 people have taken a total of 1,614 rides. Davis says riders have traveled more than 3,400 miles during 591 hours of ride time.
Orfordville getting assistance in clearing area of walking path
The Lions Club and the Village of Orfordville will be getting some much needed assistance Saturday morning in clearing an area for a future walking path. Club President Kerrie Schmidt says there are a lot of trees and debris that need to be removed and that Team Rubicon is helping finish up what has been a multi-year project.
