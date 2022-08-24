Kee football team returns seven letterwinners for 2022 campaign from program’s best season in its Eight-Player history last fall

Read full article on original website
Museums’ executive director feels right at home in Prairie du Chien
Brandon Brockway became the executive director of the Fort Crawford Museum and Museum of Prairie du Chien in 2022. His knowledge and efforts to organize the collection and bring more locals in have been a great fit so far. (Photo by Correne Martin)
Fifteen pounds is always money at La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. — In the four previous Elite Series tournaments on the Mississippi River at La Crosse, an average of 15 pounds a day has been good enough for a fourth-place finish or better. It may take less than that for similar results this week when the four-day season-ending Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at the Mississippi River begins Thursday.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
La Crosse PD: 40 window smashes reported in mid-August
From Friday, August 12 through Tuesday, August 23, there were 40 reports of people smashing windows of vehicles and residences citywide, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Roundabouts taking shape on Hwy. 43/Mankato Ave.
Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona. Thank you for doing your part by driving safely though the work zones. Your efforts help keep workers and other motorists safe. • Crews are pouring concrete for the curbs and gutters along the west side of Hwy 43/Mankato Ave....
16-year-old killed in western Wisconsin rollover crash
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 16-year-old Sparta resident was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teen left the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road in the Township of Sparta. The vehicle rolled and came...
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
City of La Crosse not planning to rent a hotel for the homeless
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- La Crosse’s homeless coordinator says this winter, the city does not plan on housing the homeless in a hotel. In an email to News 8 Now, Homeless Coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been participating in ongoing meetings with other service providers, businesses, and organizations to create a community plan, and address the homelessness crisis La Crosse is facing. But- as part of the strategy, Sampson says the city does not intend to rent a hotel for the winter.
La Crosse man facing charge of 1st degree reckless homicide
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing a charge in connection to an overdose death. Court records show 48-year-old Bernard Moore is facing a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs. According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 25, 2021, at 6:28 p.m., officers responded to...
Possible case of illegal dumping investigated near Pammel Creek
SHELBY (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible case of illegal dumping in the town of Shelby, adjacent to Pammel Creek. Near the creek, at least 20 slabs of concrete could be seen early Friday afternoon. A man who didn’t want to be identified...
Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation
Law enforcement arrested and booked 33-year-old Christopher Gundlach for 4 charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. The arrest came as law enforcement executed a search warrant at 225 West Exchange Street in Viola as part of an ongoing investigation.
