ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Sports
City
Chambersburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
fox8tv.com

Bull Power Welcomed Home

After making a run in the Little League World Series, the Team out of Hollidaysburg was welcomed home Thursday with a big parade. Bull Power met with family and friends at Tiger Staduim. See video for some footage of the celebration…. H-burg sure was full with the magic. It was...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blazers battle to tie with Highland View

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers notched a second-half goal and emerged with a 1-1 tie against Highland View Academy Thursday in a non-league boys soccer game. “Tough game,” Blazers coach Stan Hott said. “HVA outworked us in the first half and was able to sneak in...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfers#Birdies#Nos
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils open season with solid win

NEWVILLE — The Greencastle-Antrim football team got its season off to a fine start Friday night, traveling to Big Spring and coming home with a 28-13 non-league victory. The Blue Devils’ offense put up three touchdowns, special teams added the fourth score and the defense allowed only two touchdowns and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half.
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blazer girls pick up first win

HAGERSTOWN, MD. – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers earned a tough win in the first game and went on to earn a 3-0 victory over Highland View Academy Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match. The Blazers (1-1) came away with a hard-fought 27-25 victory in the first game....
HAGERSTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility

It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy