Football: Waynesboro at Spring Grove 6:30 p.m. Friday August 26
The Waynesboro Indians open their 2022 season at Spring Grove. Pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7:00 p,m, Keith Martin and Mark Saunders bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo to watch.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Watch Live: Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff 6:40 p.m. Friday August 26
Shippensburg opens the season with Cedar Cliff Colts at West Shore Stadium. Pregame show at 6:40 p.m. Kickoff at 7:00 on Mid Penn Broadcasting and 93.9 FM Country Gold Radio. Garry Kline and JD Davidson bring you the play-by-play. Click here or image to watch.
Harrisburg football opener against St. Vincent Pallotti canceled
Harrisburg and St. Vincent Pallotti played one snap, and that was it. After an opening kickoff between the two teams, referees implemented the second lightning delay of the game, the first one delaying the start of the second matchup of the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase.
Bull Power Welcomed Home
After making a run in the Little League World Series, the Team out of Hollidaysburg was welcomed home Thursday with a big parade. Bull Power met with family and friends at Tiger Staduim. See video for some footage of the celebration…. H-burg sure was full with the magic. It was...
Watch Live: Greencastle at Big Spring 6:30 p.m. Friday August 26
The Greencastle-Antrim Blue Devils travel to Bog Spring to open the season. Game time is 7:00 p.m. Pregame 6:30. Greg Hoover and Vern McCaulley bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting. Click here or photo listen.
Blazers battle to tie with Highland View
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers notched a second-half goal and emerged with a 1-1 tie against Highland View Academy Thursday in a non-league boys soccer game. “Tough game,” Blazers coach Stan Hott said. “HVA outworked us in the first half and was able to sneak in...
Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch this week as high school football kicks off in Central PA
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off Friday night, with a whopping 50 games on the schedule here in Central PA. FOX43 had plenty of candidates to choose from when picking the season's first High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, but in the end it's just impossible to resist a playoff rematch.
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
A day after announcing transfer to Steel-High, former Middletown football standout says he has new college offer
A day after announcing his transfer from Middletown to Steel-High, Bamm Appleby said Thursday that he has added another college opportunity. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior athlete said that Ursinus offered him a chance to play there. He previously announced offers to play at Misericordia and Lebanon Valley College. Appleby made...
Bishop Canevin football coach Richard Johnson suspended for Steel-High game for using ineligible player
One of the top games involving a WPIAL football team on opening weekend is Friday night with Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, a matchup featuring the top two ranked Class 1A teams in the state. But Bishop Canevin will be without coach Richard Johnson. Johnson has been suspended one game for...
Blue Devils open season with solid win
NEWVILLE — The Greencastle-Antrim football team got its season off to a fine start Friday night, traveling to Big Spring and coming home with a 28-13 non-league victory. The Blue Devils’ offense put up three touchdowns, special teams added the fourth score and the defense allowed only two touchdowns and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half.
Blazer girls pick up first win
HAGERSTOWN, MD. – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers earned a tough win in the first game and went on to earn a 3-0 victory over Highland View Academy Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match. The Blazers (1-1) came away with a hard-fought 27-25 victory in the first game....
After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility
It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown School Board has announced it is canceling football this season, and it was right to do so. The cancellation comes after yet another video has surfaced showing a brutal hazing incident earlier this month. The first two videos that hit social media last week were bad enough. But...
NITS JAMES FRANKLIN 12-1 TO BE 1ST BIG 10 COACH FIRED!
Penn State opens 2022 next Thursday, September 1, at Purdue. And, after two straight years of underperformance, the Nits haven’t made the Top 25. This may be the year Franklin gets it in th eneck:
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
