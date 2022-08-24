ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

geneva.il.us

Street Improvement Program - Aug. 26 Update

The City is working with Geneva Construction on 14 road resurfacing and drainage projects included in the 2022 street improvement program, which started in late July and is expected to be completed in October. Here is the Aug. 26 update:. Alley Improvements & Garbage Pickup. The Geneva Public Works Department...
GENEVA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project

The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
GENEVA, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
ELGIN, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Traffic alert: Upcoming I-80 construction in Joliet to reduce lanes, close ramps

JOLIET, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers in the southwest suburbs: get ready for a series of weekend closures on I-80 in Joliet, but it may be worth it. Starting the first week in September and lasting two months, expect alternating lane and ramp closures on I-80, just east of the Des Plaines River, and on the bridge over the river itself.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire

Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
NAPERVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle

Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
ORLAND PARK, IL
rejournals.com

J.C. Anderson completes build-out for a major food and beverage company in Northbrook

J.C. Anderson is pleased to announce that the firm has completed a renovation project for a global branded food company in Northbrook, Illinois. Construction included restructuring the space to accommodate a new brand acquisition and features office space along with a fully functional laboratory for testing, food storage, ready-to-eat space, test kitchens, fryers, roasters and a black iron exhaust system, as well as analytical equipment.
NORTHBROOK, IL
msn.com

Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers

JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off

​In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Mayor Jim Schwantz on the future of Palatine

Jim Schwantz, the Mayor of Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his career as a Chicago Bear, what the Village of Palatine means to him, and what the future holds if the Chicago Bears decide to move near them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
PALATINE, IL
bhhschicago.com

430 N Garfield Street

Spacious 2 Story Cape Cod Home on one of the prettiest streets in Lombard. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Vaulted ceiling First Floor Family Room. SGD to Large Deck overlooking beautiful park-like yard with Shed. Perfect for entertaining. Oversized Garage 20 x 30. Steps from Grade school. Full unfinished basement. Tranquil family neighborhood. Short walk to downtown, train and school. Pets on case by case basis.
LOMBARD, IL
nypressnews.com

Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

