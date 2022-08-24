Read full article on original website
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
ELEVATE Business Expo on 8/27Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of IllinoisTravel Maven
geneva.il.us
Street Improvement Program - Aug. 26 Update
The City is working with Geneva Construction on 14 road resurfacing and drainage projects included in the 2022 street improvement program, which started in late July and is expected to be completed in October. Here is the Aug. 26 update:. Alley Improvements & Garbage Pickup. The Geneva Public Works Department...
kanecountyconnects.com
Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project
The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
A Tranquil Natural Spring, Fox River Views and Rolling Woodlands Beguile at Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville, Illinois
A recent summer wander brought us to Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville, Illinois. This preserve has been recommended to me by readers and immediately we could see why. The dense woodlands immediately delighted us and folded us into a world far away from it all. Fox River Views Entice.
wjol.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
fox32chicago.com
Traffic alert: Upcoming I-80 construction in Joliet to reduce lanes, close ramps
JOLIET, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers in the southwest suburbs: get ready for a series of weekend closures on I-80 in Joliet, but it may be worth it. Starting the first week in September and lasting two months, expect alternating lane and ramp closures on I-80, just east of the Des Plaines River, and on the bridge over the river itself.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Prospect Heights, catches fire, lands in river
A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man was killed in the fiery north suburban crash, authorities said.
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
Great Lakes Now
Coal ash contaminating groundwater near Joliet to stay, despite residents’ and activists’ concerns
Joliet, Illinois, a city of about 150,000 people southwest of Chicago, has long depended on a deep sandstone aquifer for drinking water – an increasingly strained resource that city officials hope to supplement with a billion-dollar pipeline from Lake Michigan. But while this highly publicized search for a new...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
rejournals.com
J.C. Anderson completes build-out for a major food and beverage company in Northbrook
J.C. Anderson is pleased to announce that the firm has completed a renovation project for a global branded food company in Northbrook, Illinois. Construction included restructuring the space to accommodate a new brand acquisition and features office space along with a fully functional laboratory for testing, food storage, ready-to-eat space, test kitchens, fryers, roasters and a black iron exhaust system, as well as analytical equipment.
msn.com
Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers
JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
wgnradio.com
Mayor Jim Schwantz on the future of Palatine
Jim Schwantz, the Mayor of Palatine, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his career as a Chicago Bear, what the Village of Palatine means to him, and what the future holds if the Chicago Bears decide to move near them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
fox32chicago.com
Kane County reports influx of deadly traffic crashes, sheriff issues warning
KANE COUNTY - There is a new warning out for drivers in Kane County from the sheriff, after multiple fatal crashes in the past several days. In the past 10 days in Kane County, deputies have seen multiple fatal crashes on the roads. Sadly, three people were killed. In some...
msn.com
Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD
AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
nypressnews.com
Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop. At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
