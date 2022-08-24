Read full article on original website
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army. Reuters said Friday that Mastriano was in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
theburgnews.com
Ten Thousand Villages Mechanicsburg to celebrate 30 years of fair trade, community
For the decades since Ten Thousand Villages opened in Mechanicsburg, the store’s success has relied on community connections. That’s what allowed the organization to grow, reach customers, bounce back post-COVID to an even better place than it was pre-pandemic and most importantly, to support fair trade. “It’s been...
abc27.com
Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Harrisburg
Small furry pets available for adoption in Harrisburg. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Petfinder.
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
theburgnews.com
Burg Blog: Everyone Loses
In the business world, there’s an old cliché called the “win-win.”. A win-win means that some deal or transaction is so good that everyone’s a winner—all parties leave happy. In Harrisburg this week, we had the exact opposite of the win-win: the lose-lose. On Tuesday,...
Largest dinosaur exhibit in America comes to York
YORK, Pa. — Dinosaurs were extinct long before humans roamed the Earth, but this weekend is your chance to get up close and personal with the prehistoric beasts. Jurassic Quest will be at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center from Aug. 26 to 28. The indoor...
wellspan.org
Six nursing students receive funds to carry on legacy of Kristin Runyon
Nurses have shown an abundance of grit and perseverance throughout the last few years in the face of the pandemic and staffing challenges. Kristin Runyon displayed those attributes as a nurse at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital before she was tragically killed in 2010. “We can never replace Kristin, but we can...
Courthouse, former Salvation Army to be transformed into apartments and other housing development projects in central Pa.
Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on June 22, construction has started on 16 apartments at the former Salvation Army building in Harrisburg. Below are more than 10 projects...
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Central Pa. boy finds finds ‘once in a lifetime’ fossil on vacation
Riley Gracely and his family were looking around the piles of dirt and gravel at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, S.C., when he saw something that looked like a tooth. The 8-year-old Lebanon, Pa., boy started digging in the soil, clay and gravel and pulled out a huge fossilized tooth...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
abc27.com
Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Perry County
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The November election is just a few months away, and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stopped in Perry County on Saturday, Aug. 27. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
Former M&T branch to be turned into workforce development center
The Spanish American Civic Association will take over a former banking office to create a new workforce development center. The organization said that the new center in York will help underemployed and unemployed residents find jobs in high-demand fields such as health care, construction, culinary arts and building maintenance. The...
WGAL
Lancaster County boy known as 'Mr. Ice Cream Kid' learns about business while on the job
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Most students learn about business in the classroom, but you could say a young entrepreneur in Lancaster County is learning the cold, hard facts on the job. Like most businesses, Bennett Dufrene's has grown over the years. So has he – he was just 9...
abc27.com
Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
abc27.com
Housing cooldown? Not in central Pa. – or at least, nothing dramatic so far
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nationally, it’s no longer a question: The dramatic pandemic-era housing market boom is over. “This is a story from just last night,” said Wendell Hoover, a real estate agent with Iron Valley Real Estate of Central Pa. Hoover said was representing a buyer who had been looking for a home for nine months.
