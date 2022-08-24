ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Shippensburg Corn Festival

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 26’s hometown heroes are going to be up to their ears in corn as they host the 41st annual Shippensburg Corn Festival. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on King Street in Shippensburg. Get the latest...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Harrisburg

Small furry pets available for adoption in Harrisburg. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Petfinder.
HARRISBURG, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Burg Blog: Everyone Loses

In the business world, there’s an old cliché called the “win-win.”. A win-win means that some deal or transaction is so good that everyone’s a winner—all parties leave happy. In Harrisburg this week, we had the exact opposite of the win-win: the lose-lose. On Tuesday,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Largest dinosaur exhibit in America comes to York

YORK, Pa. — Dinosaurs were extinct long before humans roamed the Earth, but this weekend is your chance to get up close and personal with the prehistoric beasts. Jurassic Quest will be at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center from Aug. 26 to 28. The indoor...
YORK, PA
Travel Maven

Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Perry County

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The November election is just a few months away, and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stopped in Perry County on Saturday, Aug. 27. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former M&T branch to be turned into workforce development center

The Spanish American Civic Association will take over a former banking office to create a new workforce development center. The organization said that the new center in York will help underemployed and unemployed residents find jobs in high-demand fields such as health care, construction, culinary arts and building maintenance. The...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Housing cooldown? Not in central Pa. – or at least, nothing dramatic so far

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nationally, it’s no longer a question: The dramatic pandemic-era housing market boom is over. “This is a story from just last night,” said Wendell Hoover, a real estate agent with Iron Valley Real Estate of Central Pa. Hoover said was representing a buyer who had been looking for a home for nine months.
HARRISBURG, PA

