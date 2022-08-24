Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hypeChicago Food KingGeneva, IL
ELEVATE Business Expo on 8/27Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of IllinoisTravel Maven
Related
kanecountyconnects.com
Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project
The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Prospect Heights, catches fire, lands in river
A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man was killed in the fiery north suburban crash, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Traffic alert: Upcoming I-80 construction in Joliet to reduce lanes, close ramps
JOLIET, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers in the southwest suburbs: get ready for a series of weekend closures on I-80 in Joliet, but it may be worth it. Starting the first week in September and lasting two months, expect alternating lane and ramp closures on I-80, just east of the Des Plaines River, and on the bridge over the river itself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjol.com
IDOT Announces Infrastructure Repairs for I-80 in Will County
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, that will require lane and ramp closures over multiple extended weekends beginning, weather permitting, Thursday, Sept. 8th. Starting at 10:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 8th, lane closures will take...
Car catches fire, drives off roadway into Des Plaines River
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Early Saturday morning, a driver’s car caught on fire and drove off-road into the Des Plaines River. According to the City of Prospect Heights press release, the person in the car was travelling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue around 5:49 a.m. when it hit a gaurdrail and a concrete […]
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall
JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway. The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
geneva.il.us
Kane County SWAT Training Exercise Scheduled Aug. 30
The Kane County SWAT team will be conducting training starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at a residence located on Peck Road near Heartland Drive on Geneva’s west side. The home and property at 64 Peck Road were purchased by the City, and the wood frame, single-family house has been made available for this training opportunity, which will focus on a potential SWAT response to an emergency situation. The exercise is not expected to disrupt the adjacent neighborhoods. No vehicle sirens will be activated, and live weapons will not be fired.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Lakes Now
Coal ash contaminating groundwater near Joliet to stay, despite residents’ and activists’ concerns
Joliet, Illinois, a city of about 150,000 people southwest of Chicago, has long depended on a deep sandstone aquifer for drinking water – an increasingly strained resource that city officials hope to supplement with a billion-dollar pipeline from Lake Michigan. But while this highly publicized search for a new...
msn.com
Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers
JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland board making deliberate decisions about Triangle
Current members of the Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees believe that slow action or no action is better than making a bad decision when it comes to the decades-old Main Street Triangle issues. In short, a portion of the project at 143rd Street and LaGrange Road was completed...
bhhschicago.com
430 N Garfield Street
Spacious 2 Story Cape Cod Home on one of the prettiest streets in Lombard. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Vaulted ceiling First Floor Family Room. SGD to Large Deck overlooking beautiful park-like yard with Shed. Perfect for entertaining. Oversized Garage 20 x 30. Steps from Grade school. Full unfinished basement. Tranquil family neighborhood. Short walk to downtown, train and school. Pets on case by case basis.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County gun buy-back program gets over 100 guns off the street
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - The community gun buy-back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in over 100 guns being turned in. The majority of the guns were old rifles and revolvers that people had no idea how to get rid of, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Video shows man stealing plants from flower box outside Aurora salon
Surveillance video that shows a man uprooting the plants and putting them in a wheelbarrow.
Comments / 0