Marshfield, MA

Q97.9

Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA

Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
homenewshere.com

All in the family at Winchester Hospital

In some respects, Winchester and Woburn are fierce rivals. Every Thanksgiving, the two football teams go head-to-head to see who is the king of the gridiron. Off the field, however, the two neighboring communities can work together, as evidenced by one Woburn family’s dedication to Winchester Hospital. With 14...
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Billerica (MA)

In Middlesex County, about 25 miles from downtown Boston, Billerica is a city that first took shape on the banks of the Concord River in the mid-17th century. Later, the river was lined with textile mills and marked the high point of a canal that ran from Lowell to the port of Boston. There’s a museum telling this story at the impressive Faulkner Mill in North Billerica.
BILLERICA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
Marshfield, MA
Health
City
Marshfield, MA
City
Duxbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WCVB

New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
HAMPTON, NH
CBS Boston

Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners

ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever.  You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
MERRIMAC, MA
#Occupational Therapy#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
RAYNHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
capecod.com

Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning

ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...

