Enjoy a Special Romantic Meal at the Top of a Lighthouse in Newburyport, MA
Ok, just so you know, this is quite actually the cutest and sweetest romantic place ever, and we are absolutely gushing over it. Maybe you and your partner are looking to go on a romantic date night or celebrate an anniversary, or perhaps you're looking to pop the question in a place that's so special, it's the only one of its kind in the world. Enter the Newburyport Lighthouse in Massachusetts.
homenewshere.com
All in the family at Winchester Hospital
In some respects, Winchester and Woburn are fierce rivals. Every Thanksgiving, the two football teams go head-to-head to see who is the king of the gridiron. Off the field, however, the two neighboring communities can work together, as evidenced by one Woburn family’s dedication to Winchester Hospital. With 14...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Billerica (MA)
In Middlesex County, about 25 miles from downtown Boston, Billerica is a city that first took shape on the banks of the Concord River in the mid-17th century. Later, the river was lined with textile mills and marked the high point of a canal that ran from Lowell to the port of Boston. There’s a museum telling this story at the impressive Faulkner Mill in North Billerica.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
msn.com
Colleen Ritzer's family settles lawsuit against company that designed school security system
DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death.
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
whdh.com
Beloved Merrimac snack bar closing after 75 years
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved snack bar in Merrimac is providing one more weekend of tasty summer bites. Skip’s Snack Bar is closing after 75 years of serving customers, who have turned out in droves to send off the roadside restaurant. Many customers reminisced about decades of trips...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
WCVB
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Family of murdered Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer reach civil suit agreement with security system
The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer and DiNisco Design, the company behind the school’s alleged state of the art video surveillance system reached a civil suit agreement on Friday. The family of the slain school teacher alleged that the security system did not protect Ritzer....
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
Talk about Gridlock – Lock on the Fortress Building Gone with the Wind
On Friday, driving rain, thunder and lots of lighting happened in Boston and was captured via social media (check out our Instagram stories). The storm was so fast and furious that it actually knocked the giant inflatable lock on the Fortress Storage Building in Dorchester onto 93. It did cause...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
Black bear spotted in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
capecod.com
Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
Comments / 0