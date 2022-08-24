ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County Crash Claims The Lives Of Two Teenagers￼

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash last night in Washington County that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The first deceased is identified as Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, Md. He was the driver of a Lexus sedan involved in the crash.
