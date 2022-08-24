If bacteria enter the body, it often takes just a few minutes for the innate immune system to recognise them as foreign and set the immune defence in motion. Receptors of the immune system that recognise bacterial cell wall components play a central role in this process. An important immune stimulatory cell wall component is the molecule muramyl dipeptide (MDP), which is recognised by the receptor NOD2. A team led by LMU immunologist Veit Hornung has now discovered a previously unknown crucial intermediate step in this important process, as the scientists report in the journal Nature.

