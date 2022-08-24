ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

City Seeks Community Input on Accessory Dwelling Units

Garden Grove, California
 4 days ago

Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at www.ggcity.org/planning/adu.

Garden Grove residents who complete the survey will have a chance to win a gift card or a City gift basket.

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are independent living units attached or detached to a single-family home. Junior accessory dwelling units (JADUs) are independent living units no more than 500 square feet contained within an existing single-family home. Requirements for both ADUs and JADUs include living, sleeping, kitchen, and sanitation areas.

The survey questions relate to: the biggest barrier to constructing an ADU on the property; what would make you more likely to construct an ADU; potential concerns about ADUs in your community, and more.

This survey is being conducted as part of a study administered by the Southern California Association of Governments, with state funding from the California Department of Housing and Community Development to make the process of building ADUs and JADUs easier for residents.

For more information, visit www.ggcity.org/planning/adu or contact Shawn Park, Senior Administrative Analyst, at (714) 741-5371 or shawnp@ggcity.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden Grove, CA
Government
City
Garden Grove, CA
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy