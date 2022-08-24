ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Game of the Week: Franklin County Eagles prevail, beating Bassett

BASSETT, Va. – The game didn’t disappoint for Game of the Week. After an intense four quarters, the Eagles came out on top. Coach Jr Edwards said this week that this matchup often makes you feel like you have the game ... then they punch you in the mouth.
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools announces new game day security upgrades

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg City Schools announced new security measures at sporting events. Varsity football games at City Stadium will have security check points and will be attended by a private security firm contracted by the school system. No bags will be allowed in City Stadium either, and E.C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup says they won’t be allowed at any sporting event hosted by the high school.
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gretna, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Local
Virginia Sports
Franklin News Post

Franklin County’s 2022-2023 varsity cheer squad

Members of Franklin County’s 2022-2023 varsity cheer squad are front row, from left: captains Kurstin Tucker, Keely James, Cierra Feazell, Madi Nunn, Madison Holland and Kayce Holland (no pictured). Middle row, from left: coach Vanessa Stone, Carrie Haynes, Hope Nichols, Kirsten Compton, Olivia Pate, Cameron Tosh, Patience Holland, Annika Carter, Za’Nya Craighead, Grace Hubbard, Olivia Phillips and coach Marsha Lopez Back row, from left: Alisha Harris, Emily MacDermott, Alexis Spade, Aliyah Spade, Saddie St. Clair, McKenna Roderick, Ashlyn Oliver, Ella Stump and Kamari Hash.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County pummels Northside, 43-0

After a couple weeks of scrimmages, the regular season at long last got underway Friday night in Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. The Northside Vikings came to Dublin to renew an old RVD rivalry, but the result was unlike the majority of the matchups between the two. In fact, it was more lobsided than perhaps it ever has been.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Salem High School renovations almost complete

SALEM, Va. – As Salem High students prepare to head back to the halls, they can also prepare to see some exciting new changes to their school. On Friday, Salem City Schools unveiled photographs of the newly renovated Salem High School, which they said was a $35 million project.
SALEM, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Media Day#Boys Tennis#Highschoolsports#Gretna High School#Football Volleyball#The Marching Band
wallstreetwindow.com

Wendell Scott Charity Ride To Be Held Saturday In Danville, Virginia

The Wendell Scott Foundation is proud to announce the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride to celebrate the 101st birthday of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott. It will take place Saturday, August 27, 2022. Registration to participate is $20 and begins at 11 am. All proceeds go to benefit the Wendell Scott...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival returns to Lexington

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival will be in downtown Lexington Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 150 venders will be in attendance ranging from artists to local businesses. Live music will also be playing in the downtown court house area. Organizers...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine

ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Few storms this weekend, but far from a washout

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We're waking up this morning to some patchy fog in a few areas. This will burn off as we go through the morning, on our way to a nice blend of sunshine and clouds. Looking ahead to Saturday - far from a washout, but in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFXR

Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
msn.com

Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS

According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year

ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
ROANOKE, VA
visitfarmville.com

Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway

Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
FARMVILLE, VA
itechpost.com

Former Gears of War, Fortnite Pro Christopher "Xcells" Hill Has Died

A former Gears of War and Fortnite professional player has been fatally shot. Franklin County Sheriff's Office officials have announced that professional gamer Christopher Hill, who goes by the name "Xcells" in various game tournaments, was found dead in Boones Mill, Virginia. Hill was 26 years old. Christopher Hill Death...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy