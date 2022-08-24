Read full article on original website
Roanoke, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cave Spring High School football team will have a game with Hidden Valley High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 1 : E.C. Glass at Lord Botetourt – Game of the Week
DALEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The E.C. Glass Hilltoppers led throughout the game against the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers Friday Night at Cavalier Stadium. Glass wins over LB 28-14.
WSLS
Game of the Week: Franklin County Eagles prevail, beating Bassett
BASSETT, Va. – The game didn’t disappoint for Game of the Week. After an intense four quarters, the Eagles came out on top. Coach Jr Edwards said this week that this matchup often makes you feel like you have the game ... then they punch you in the mouth.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools announces new game day security upgrades
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg City Schools announced new security measures at sporting events. Varsity football games at City Stadium will have security check points and will be attended by a private security firm contracted by the school system. No bags will be allowed in City Stadium either, and E.C. Glass Athletic Director Elizabeth Masencup says they won’t be allowed at any sporting event hosted by the high school.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County’s 2022-2023 varsity cheer squad
Members of Franklin County’s 2022-2023 varsity cheer squad are front row, from left: captains Kurstin Tucker, Keely James, Cierra Feazell, Madi Nunn, Madison Holland and Kayce Holland (no pictured). Middle row, from left: coach Vanessa Stone, Carrie Haynes, Hope Nichols, Kirsten Compton, Olivia Pate, Cameron Tosh, Patience Holland, Annika Carter, Za’Nya Craighead, Grace Hubbard, Olivia Phillips and coach Marsha Lopez Back row, from left: Alisha Harris, Emily MacDermott, Alexis Spade, Aliyah Spade, Saddie St. Clair, McKenna Roderick, Ashlyn Oliver, Ella Stump and Kamari Hash.
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County pummels Northside, 43-0
After a couple weeks of scrimmages, the regular season at long last got underway Friday night in Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium. The Northside Vikings came to Dublin to renew an old RVD rivalry, but the result was unlike the majority of the matchups between the two. In fact, it was more lobsided than perhaps it ever has been.
WSLS
Salem High School renovations almost complete
SALEM, Va. – As Salem High students prepare to head back to the halls, they can also prepare to see some exciting new changes to their school. On Friday, Salem City Schools unveiled photographs of the newly renovated Salem High School, which they said was a $35 million project.
WSLS
Centennial Celebration: The Wendell Scott Foundation holds first-ever charity ride through Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – It was a centennial birthday for the books, as hundreds of Buffalo Soldiers all over the nation flocked to Danville to celebrate the life and legacy of Wendell Scott. “This is my grandfather’s centennial birthday weekend,” Warrick Scott Sr. said. “He will be 101 on Monday,...
wallstreetwindow.com
Wendell Scott Charity Ride To Be Held Saturday In Danville, Virginia
The Wendell Scott Foundation is proud to announce the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride to celebrate the 101st birthday of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott. It will take place Saturday, August 27, 2022. Registration to participate is $20 and begins at 11 am. All proceeds go to benefit the Wendell Scott...
WDBJ7.com
45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival returns to Lexington
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 45th Annual Rockbridge Community Festival will be in downtown Lexington Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 150 venders will be in attendance ranging from artists to local businesses. Live music will also be playing in the downtown court house area. Organizers...
WSLS
Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine
ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
WSET
Few storms this weekend, but far from a washout
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We're waking up this morning to some patchy fog in a few areas. This will burn off as we go through the morning, on our way to a nice blend of sunshine and clouds. Looking ahead to Saturday - far from a washout, but in...
WSET
Virginia Western Community College renames business science building after Edwin Hall
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Western Community College's business science building is going to be renamed. The new name for this building is "Hall Family Center for Business Science" according to the college. Edwin C. Hall of Roanoke Virginia and his family were celebrated on Tuesday with a ceremony...
Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
msn.com
Students fail to receive P-EBT benefits on time due to VDSS delay: LCS
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, the release date for Summer P-EBT Benefits was set for Thursday, Aug. 25. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year were expected to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391. According to VDSS, this funding was supposed to be deposited onto their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.
WSLS
Roanoke Wing Fest returns to Dr Pepper Park for it’s 13th year
ROANOKE, Va. – Bring your appetite to Dr Pepper Park on Saturday! The Roanoke Wing Fest returns for its 13th year. There will be more than 10 different wing vendors serving up different varieties of chicken wings, contests, live music, vendors and more. You can vote for your favorite...
WSET
Danville Public Schools superintendent speaks out after student brought gun to school
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Big changes are coming to George Washington High School's security protocols after security officers say they found a gun in a student's backpack on Tuesday, the Danville Public Schools Superintendent said. Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said all students will have to go through metal detectors...
visitfarmville.com
Celebrate the Heart of Virginia: A September Giveaway
Picture a bustling downtown, face painting, live music, kettle corn, handmade crafts and art booths dotting a small-town street. As autumn approaches, we’re all ready to enjoy that last burst of summer. What better way than a small-town festival?. In Farmville, Va., we’re gearing up for one of our...
itechpost.com
Former Gears of War, Fortnite Pro Christopher "Xcells" Hill Has Died
A former Gears of War and Fortnite professional player has been fatally shot. Franklin County Sheriff's Office officials have announced that professional gamer Christopher Hill, who goes by the name "Xcells" in various game tournaments, was found dead in Boones Mill, Virginia. Hill was 26 years old. Christopher Hill Death...
