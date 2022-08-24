Read full article on original website
Fidone’s kickoff return sparks late comeback win for Lewis Central over Harlan
(Council Bluffs) Just when it looked like Harlan had put the game away, Lewis Central said ‘Not so fast.’ The Titans scored twice in the final three minutes to defeat the Cyclones 30-27. Aidan Hall’s 45 yard TD run appeared to be the icing on the cake for...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
1380kcim.com
Moped Accident Wednesday Afternoon At Carroll High School
Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to Carroll High School this afternoon (Wednesday) for a moped accident. According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. in the high school parking lot. A 15-year-old student was on a moped and ran into a car. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information after official reports are released.
Iowa wife saves husband from ‘widowmaker’ heart attack using CPR
On the morning of August 4th, Waukee school teacher and Tennis Coach Eric Wetzel went for a run. When he got home he suffered a heart attack.
KETV.com
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
yourfortdodge.com
New Life Ahead For Fort Dodge’s Laramar Ballroom
A Fort Dodge landmark building that once played host to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper one January night in 1959 will soon have the lights turned back on. The Laramar Ballroom has sat empty collecting dust instead of stories for years but a new owner has begun to revitalize the site as it prepares to enter a new era.
1380kcim.com
Teen Injured In Moped-Car Accident Wednesday Near Carroll High School
Authorities have released details of a moped/car accident near the Carroll High School yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon that left one driver injured. At approximately 3:19 p.m., the Carroll Police Department and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene near the intersection of Grant Road and Suncrest Drive. Authorities say 15-year-old Tristan Bradley Smith of Carroll was traveling southbound on a 2020 TMEC Ryker moped and failed to stop for stationary traffic ahead. Smith collided with the rear of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by 16-year-old Kaisen Louann Stypa of Carroll. Smith was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Damage to the moped was estimated at $2,000.
theperrynews.com
Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton
Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
KCCI.com
Waukee woman recovering from smoke inhalation after apartment fire
WAUKEE, Iowa — A senior apartment complex was evacuated for a short time Thursday after a kitchen fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the Thomas Place apartments at 560 Southeast Brick Drive around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. They say the sprinkler put out the fire by the time they arrived. A...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement
A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
KCCI.com
Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital
PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
1380kcim.com
Over $20,000 In Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator
A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
fooddive.com
Cargill to spend more than $50 million on sustainable corn syrup plant
Cargill is spending $50 million to build a corn syrup refinery in Fort Dodge, Iowa, that will expand the company’s ability to meet the growing demand for the ingredient in a more sustainable way. The facility, about 95 miles northwest of Des Moines, will be located on property where...
yourfortdodge.com
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 25-26, 2022
12:54am: Brian Weltzin 26 of Grand Junction was booked into the jail for disorderly conduct. 8:01am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a two-vehicle accident on South Olive Street and East Harrison Street. Friday, August 26th. 12:22am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with an unruly patient...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
1380kcim.com
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
1380kcim.com
Lake City Man Charged Following High-Speed Chase That Topped 100 MPH
A Lake City man faces charges after attempting to flee from law enforcement at speeds over 100 mph on Wednesday evening. The Lake City Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive driver in the 700 block of Main Street. Officers made contact with the subject, identified as 46-year-old Jamison Floyd Steig. Steig fled from the interaction at a low rate of speed before heading south out of town on N41. The pursuit’s pace changed substantially then, as speeds easily topped 100 mph. The chase continued south towards Glidden, where Carroll County law enforcement deployed stop sticks and deflated one of the vehicle’s tires. Steig continued for several miles until authorities forced him to stop near the 220th Street intersection. He was taken into custody and booked into the Carroll County jail on multiple charges: felony eluding, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, reckless driving, open container, and several traffic violations. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Coon Rapids Police Department assisted during the pursuit.
