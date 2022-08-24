A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO