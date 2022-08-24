ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Tomato Shortage on the Rise, Plus 9 Other Hard-to-Find Grocery Items

More shortages are expected in the coming weeks, including tomatoes, which affect popular food items like pizza sauce, salsa and ketchup. Other grocery products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons have been hard to find for the past few months, and Hershey candy could be next. A variety of problems are causing these shortages, from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. Right now, it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
NEWSBTC

Intel Doubles Down On Chips, Enters $30 Billion Deal To Build New Factory

Intel is not done yet. The company’s plan to become a big player in the semiconductor business is even more ambitious than we thought. Today’s news arrives via the WSJ, “Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.” Both companies will finance and build a new factory in Chandler, Arizona. Apparently, this is the first of many similar deals for Intel.
US News and World Report

Shipping Container Suppliers Abandon $987 Million Deal After U.S. Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's...
US News and World Report

DoorDash Says Some Customers' Details Accessed by 'Unauthorized Party'

(Reuters) - DoorDash Inc on Thursday said personal details of some customers and drivers had been accessed by an "unauthorized party" in a phishing attack on a third-party vendor. The U.S. food delivery firm said details accessed included order and partial payment card information, email, delivery address and phone number...
The Independent

Government scraps plan to enforce human rights with Brexit trade deals, leaked letter reveals

The government is no longer planning to use its Brexit trade deals to spread and enforce human rights around the world, a leaked letter from the international trade secretary has revealed.Writing to MPs Anne-Marie Trevelyan said human rights would be kept out of trade talks and that she believed "free trade agreements are not generally the most effective or targeted tool to advance human rights issues". The dramatic change in approach comes as the UK tries to sign a deal with Gulf countries including Saudi Arabian, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates – all renowned for their poor human rights...
The Independent

What the papers say – August 28

Fears over the mounting energy crisis, voters’ lack of faith in the NHS, and more union strikes are some of the stories leading the Sunday papers.The Observer reports that Britain is facing a “wave of co-ordinated industrial action by striking unions this autumn in protest at the escalating cost-of-living crisis”.Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/gKUo4Wm9d0— The Observer (@ObserverUK) August 27, 2022Liz Truss is considering a “nuclear” VAT cut of 5% across the board to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Sunday Telegraph.The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Truss mulls 'nuclear' option of 5% VAT cut'#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/3NFypmO1we Sign up for the Front Page...
BBC

'Lives at risk' without more help on energy bills

Lives will be at risk this winter, experts and charities have warned, after the energy regulator hiked the price cap on household bills by 80%. A typical household gas and electricity bill will rise to £3,549 a year from October, Ofgem announced on Friday. Save the Children said young...
Motley Fool

Why Shares of JD.Com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Surging This Week

China's central bank lowered interest rates earlier this week. The State Council announced an additional economic stimulus package. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft produced a total return of 304% for shareholders over the last five years. American Tower generated a total return of 110% over the past five years. Microsoft has raised its dividend annually since 2011, while American Tower has raised its dividend quarterly since 2012. You’re reading a free article...
TechCrunch

Five months after a $55M Series B, fintech Argyle cuts jobs

The figure provided by Argyle does not represent contractors that could have been impacted by the layoff. A spokesperson declined to offer further details on the number of contractors impacted, if any, or what severance was provided to employees, if any. Venture investors to founders: Turn down for what?. “Argyle’s...
The Associated Press

CHINT Exhibits at Intersolar South America, Aiming to Empower Local Energy Development

SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- CHINT, the leading global provider of smart energy solutions, exhibited at the 2022 Intersolar South America held in Sao Paulo, Brazil on August 23-25, 2022. CHINT displayed its 8 industrial solutions covering new energy, smart grid, data center, and smart water, aiming to promote the energy reform and smart city construction in Latin America with its synchronized development across the power industry chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005421/en/ CHINT Exhibits at Intersolar South America, Aiming to Empower Local Energy Development (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

Chinese Drillers Work 15-Hour Days Building Wells in Drought-Hit Jiangxi

JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country's central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday. "These villages, all of them, are particularly dry," said Gao Pucha, 42, who...
US News and World Report

With New Cardinals, Pope Puts Stamp on Church Future

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday inducted 20 cardinals from around the world, choosing men who mostly agree with his vision of a more progressive and inclusive Church and influencing their choice of his eventual successor. Francis, 85, presided at a ceremony known as a consistory, telling the...

