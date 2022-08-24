ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

KSLTV

Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
utahstyleanddesign.com

Where to Find Peaches in Utah

Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Correction: Smithfield taking its own course on garbage collection

An Aug. 12 article on garbage issues in Cache Valley gave an inaccurate impression that the towns of Smithfield, Lewiston and Richmond were working together — outside of a countywide consortium — to arrange for new trash-hauling services. Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said this week that her town is going its own direction to replace the service Logan plans to suspend for all valley towns in the near future. She said Smithfield has yet to finalize the details of its plan.
SMITHFIELD, UT
utah.gov

Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County

Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Herald-Journal

Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead

OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
EDEN, UT
nypressnews.com

A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.

Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

KSLTV

Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
CLINTON, UT
ksl.com

I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill

FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

