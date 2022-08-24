Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
Kick to the shin helps girl escape North Ogden kidnapping attempt
A 9-year-old girl was able to stop a man from kidnapping her while she walked near a North Ogden church on Thursday.
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
Herald-Journal
Correction: Smithfield taking its own course on garbage collection
An Aug. 12 article on garbage issues in Cache Valley gave an inaccurate impression that the towns of Smithfield, Lewiston and Richmond were working together — outside of a countywide consortium — to arrange for new trash-hauling services. Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said this week that her town is going its own direction to replace the service Logan plans to suspend for all valley towns in the near future. She said Smithfield has yet to finalize the details of its plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utah.gov
Avian Influenza Case Confirmed in Weber County
Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock of birds in Weber County. This is the first case detected in Weber County and HPAI has now been detected in five counties in Utah. “UDAF...
The Justice Files: Police Chief said man in Rachael Runyan murder worth investigating
SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A possible suspect in the murder of Rachael Runyan will be thoroughly investigated. That’s what Sunset’s Police Chief Brett Jamison told a gathering of people honoring Rachael.August 26 marks 40-years since the three-year old was abducted near an elementary school in Sunset.A month later, her body was found in the mountains […]
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
Herald-Journal
Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead
OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
1 person dead after crash in Clearfield
A man was killed in a crash between a minivan and an SUV Saturday evening in Clearfield at 650 East and State Route 193 (3000 North).
ksl.com
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Utah business ordered to pay over $600k back to employees after violating overtime rules
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County business has been ordered to pay over $600k in back wages to employees after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found they violated overtime rules. C&E Stone Masonry LLC, a tile installation company in Woods Cross, reportedly denied 127...
ksl.com
Ex-Utah officer convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants judge to end his probation
SALT LAKE CITY — A former Salt Lake police officer who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots is requesting his probation be terminated early. Michael Lee Hardin, of Kaysville, filed the request last month. The government has filed its...
KSLTV
Man in stable condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital late Friday night after police say he was struck by a car in Clinton. The crash happened in the area of 2000 N. 2000 West at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials with the Clinton City Police Department said the...
ksl.com
I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill
FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
KSLTV
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
Comments / 0