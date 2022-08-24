They should stop building new home until this is resolved. It's a nightmare driving to get out of Poinciana. I actually retired early because of our roads. Just knowing I have to drive in Poinciana. I make all my appointments after 10:30 and be home before 2 so I can avoid some of the traffic. We need to do something about this before any more homes are built.
Totally agree! Corruption at its best how can our local government allow new developments and schools with no new or road expansions. Sick of sitting in traffic.
it is a total nightmare to drive anywhere now the aggressive drivers are out of hand bumper to bumper traffic no matter where you go it's awful and I'm not kidding stop all this building you're killing Osceola County and how much resources like water do you think we have to go around??
