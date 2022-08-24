ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 25

Joan Mistretta
3d ago

They should stop building new home until this is resolved. It's a nightmare driving to get out of Poinciana. I actually retired early because of our roads. Just knowing I have to drive in Poinciana. I make all my appointments after 10:30 and be home before 2 so I can avoid some of the traffic. We need to do something about this before any more homes are built.

Barbie Ann Austria
3d ago

Totally agree! Corruption at its best how can our local government allow new developments and schools with no new or road expansions. Sick of sitting in traffic.

Valerie V.
2d ago

it is a total nightmare to drive anywhere now the aggressive drivers are out of hand bumper to bumper traffic no matter where you go it's awful and I'm not kidding stop all this building you're killing Osceola County and how much resources like water do you think we have to go around??

Lakeland Gazette

Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday

Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
DAVENPORT, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a crash in a campus parking garage that left a man dead. UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to parking Garage F near the athletic department just after 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash, troopers say

A male motorcyclist was killed on Saturday in an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the motorcyclist, 44, was traveling westbound on University Boulevard approaching Pelee Street when a BMW attempted to make a left turn on University. The BMW struck the motorcyclist, who was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Cars
click orlando

Woman dies after being shot near Holden Heights, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 30s died Saturday morning after being shot in a residential area not far from Holden Heights, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 7:10 a.m. to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue, the sheriff’s office...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
click orlando

Strong storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing another round of storms that will linger into Friday night. The east and west coast sea breezes will fire up early Friday afternoon and eventually come together close to I-4, just in time for the drive home. Even at the bus stop by 3 p.m. there will be a couple of storms with heavy downpours.
ORLANDO, FL

