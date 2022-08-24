ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hoodline.com

Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose

San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Almanac Online

Woodside filmmaker's documentary captures meeting of musical legends

New Orleans' Mardi Gras may be a world-famous day of celebration, but that morning, all was still and quiet — at first — when two musical forces met for the first time in the city's landmark park, Congo Square. Filmmaker Dale Djerassi introduced Brazilian master percussionist Airto Moreira...
WOODSIDE, CA
7x7.com

7 Classic Diners in San Francisco

Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken now serving its ultra-spicy items in Sunnyvale

A fried chicken chain that has items that are so hot they’ve sent people to the emergency room has opened its third Bay Area location. Dave’s Hot Chicken is now serving its small but mighty menu at a new location in Sunnyvale at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. The shop has plenty of competition within a couple of blocks away. It will be competing with Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Chicken BonChon, and bb.q Chicken. However, Dave’s will stand out as the one that serves the spiciest chicken varieties.
SUNNYVALE, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway

They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
msn.com

Why David Kinch Is Leaving His Legendary Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Manresa, chef David Kinch's celebrated restaurant in Los Gatos, California, has seen a lot in its 20 years in business. Opened in 2002, according to SFGate, Manresa opened just as the sun was setting on the first dot-com bubble and continued to serve legendary dishes as Silicon Valley dusted itself off and readied itself for the next boom.
LOS GATOS, CA
losgatan.com

Local Scene: Bakery celebrates 25th; new businesses open

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a cake giveaway. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at the bakery, 421 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding...
LOS GATOS, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in San Francisco, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Francisco takes brunch quite seriously. In recent years, tons of brunch spots have been popping up in SF, serving kaleidoscopic cocktails and fancy plates of bacon and eggs. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food or upscale Mexican bites, there’s a satisfying brunch for you in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers

At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened

I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

