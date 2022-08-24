Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Related
hoodline.com
Ramen hot spot from Iron Chef Morimoto is finally about to open in San Jose
San Jose’s Santana Row is about to get a new restaurant that will surely further its reputation as one of the best dining destinations in the Bay Area. The Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto, is about to open Momosan Santana Row as part of his sake and ramen chain, which has locations in New York City, Seattle, Waikiki, and a few other cities. The acclaimed chef and TV star also has a number of restaurants called Morimoto, including Morimoto Napa, which has been his only Bay Area restaurant until the new San Jose location.
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 years
(Jay Wennington/Unsplash) One of San Francisco’s most celebrated Michelin-starred restaurants, which Bon Appetit previously ranked the greatest new restaurant in the nation, is permanently shutting down.
The Almanac Online
Woodside filmmaker's documentary captures meeting of musical legends
New Orleans' Mardi Gras may be a world-famous day of celebration, but that morning, all was still and quiet — at first — when two musical forces met for the first time in the city's landmark park, Congo Square. Filmmaker Dale Djerassi introduced Brazilian master percussionist Airto Moreira...
7x7.com
7 Classic Diners in San Francisco
Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfrichmondreview.com
Longtime Owner of Inner Richmond Neighborhood Bar Keeps the Irish Flowing
It’s 5 o’clock on a Friday evening and customers are just starting to crowd into O’Keeffe’s, a no-apologies Irish bar in the Inner Richmond. Annie O’Keeffe, the diminutive owner, is serving up $4 beers and $6 shots of whiskey. It’s not too busy yet, so...
hoodline.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken now serving its ultra-spicy items in Sunnyvale
A fried chicken chain that has items that are so hot they’ve sent people to the emergency room has opened its third Bay Area location. Dave’s Hot Chicken is now serving its small but mighty menu at a new location in Sunnyvale at the intersection of El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. The shop has plenty of competition within a couple of blocks away. It will be competing with Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Chicken BonChon, and bb.q Chicken. However, Dave’s will stand out as the one that serves the spiciest chicken varieties.
KSBW.com
Open casting calls looking for Santa Cruz surfers for a movie
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — If you've ever wanted to be in a movie now might be your chance. Santa Cruz Surf Project has posted an open casting call for young surfers on the Central Coast for a major feature film. "The film will be created by an Academy Award-winning...
San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway
They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
RELATED PEOPLE
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
SF's Ferry Building seeing an uptick in traffic with 5 new businesses, including popular Señor Sisig
Señor Sisig's new location at the Ferry Building has only been open for three days and it's already making a splash with long lines.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
msn.com
Why David Kinch Is Leaving His Legendary Michelin-Starred Restaurant
Manresa, chef David Kinch's celebrated restaurant in Los Gatos, California, has seen a lot in its 20 years in business. Opened in 2002, according to SFGate, Manresa opened just as the sun was setting on the first dot-com bubble and continued to serve legendary dishes as Silicon Valley dusted itself off and readied itself for the next boom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
losgatan.com
Local Scene: Bakery celebrates 25th; new businesses open
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a cake giveaway. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at the bakery, 421 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding...
7x7.com
Video House Tour: Modern Russian Hill home with luxe amenities + views asks $13 million
Talk about making a first impression: 1110 Green Street is striking from first glance, a sleek modern standout from its more traditional neighbors. And at the top of the street, the four-story house takes full advantage of its high perch with floor-to-ceiling windows both at the front and back that let in sweeping views of the San Francisco skyline and bay.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in San Francisco, CA — 30 Top Places!
San Francisco takes brunch quite seriously. In recent years, tons of brunch spots have been popping up in SF, serving kaleidoscopic cocktails and fancy plates of bacon and eggs. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food or upscale Mexican bites, there’s a satisfying brunch for you in San Francisco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
Cocaine buffets and meth poop: Meet Twitter’s rising anti-San Francisco influencers
At first glance, Ricci Wynne and Michelle Tandler seem to have little in common. Wynne is a heavily tattooed former drug dealer who prosecutors called a “lifelong criminal” after a 2019 bust. Tandler is a self-described former venture capitalist with Ivy League degrees who grew up in a prominent local real estate family. Yet both Wynne and Tandler have found a common purpose on Twitter, where they play key roles in a thriving ecosystem of accounts dedicated to defaming San Francisco. ...
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Pets Find Forever Homes in the Bay Area
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 once again teamed up with our partners across the nation Saturday, to help in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event and help animals find their forever homes. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Clear the Shelter campaigns have helped more...
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
Comments / 0