Federalsburg, MD

talbotspy.org

Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Say Hello to Miss Easton

You may know this still beautiful lady who was Miss Easton Volunteer Fire Department in 1966. Talbot County, Maryland’s Debbie Newnam Kudner identified this photo as being taken at Ocean City, Maryland at the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention parade! This past June 18-23, 2022 marked the 130th Annual Maryland State Firemen’s Association Convention & Conference! A special thanks to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department for recently sharing their 1966 Scrapbook with the Talbot Historical Society!
EASTON, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City avoiding saltwater intrusion — for now

Ocean City’s location, nestled neatly on the coast between the ocean and bay, clearly has advantages that attract thousands of residents and millions of tourists. But the saltwater in the crashing waves and lapping surf pose a systemwide threat that has had detrimental effects on the drinking water at other coastal communities, and locally, keeps public works staff on their toes.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses

SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

New Park Proposed for West Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WTOP

Maryland Renaissance Festival brings the fun and the traffic

The Maryland Renaissance Festival returns to Crownsville, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, bringing along whoops and hollers, goblets and grails, turkey legs that weigh a pound, spectacles, shows and, unfortunately, some traffic. The festival is held in the 27-acre, fictional Revel Grove Village in Oxfordshire, England. It runs...
CROWNSVILLE, MD
US News and World Report

Hollywood Homecoming: New Owners Reopen Dover Diner

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

21-year-old struck and killed crossing intersection in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision late Friday night in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway. According to police around 11:56 pm, Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinhold’s, Pa. was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian signal.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Harrison's Harbor Watch get approval to expand in Ocean City

The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners last week granted the owners of Harrison’s Harbor Watch permission to expand into an outdoor space next to the restaurant, allowing it to have live entertainment from March through November. In a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved the expansion, though music groups...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

West College Ave. Construction Causing Frustration With Homeowners

SALISBURY, Md. - Bike lane construction is behind schedule and narrowing the driving lanes of West College Ave. Neighbors, Denise Willis and Madison Arrowsmith say the construction had made it difficult and frustrating for them. "I think the lanes are too narrow. We can't get in and out of our...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Surf fishing is good this time of year

The summer grind is slowing down and schools are back in session, or about to be for some. Hints of fall are all around us; some leaves are starting to turn and drop. My gardens are down to late summer melons, and I am planting for the fall into winter. At this point I am just composting extra zucchini, making dirt.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Fire damages historic Berlin hotel and restaurant

BERLIN, Md. – The Hotel Atlantic in Berlin sustained damages in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company received a report of smoke in the kitchen of the historic Victorian-period three-story hotel and restaurant, which dates back to 1895. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the kitchen area and were able to quickly contain the blaze to an area below a window leading into the kitchen.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Ocean City Jeep Week sees 4×4 offroad fun on the beach

OCEAN CITY, Md- Jeep enthusiasts got the chance to put their skills to the test on the offroad sand course at the beach in ocean city,. with steep incline tough maneuvers and a lot of fun for all involved. “It’s just cool to drive on the sand the water it’s...
OCEAN CITY, MD

