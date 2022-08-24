Read full article on original website
Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching headDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Pines voters asked to OK broadband questionMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot trafficDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Are These The Best Chicken Tenders And Sandwiches In Colorado?
If you're a fried chicken fan in Colorado, this place might be your new favorite chicken destination. The chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches here look amazing. If your kids, or maybe even you, are like my 6-year-old, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, or even chicken sandwiches, and fries are a daily food request when giving them the option of what to eat. Let's be honest, you can only eat so much from the big fast food joints before you just have to find something new. Lucky for you, there is a chicken restaurant in Colorado with multiple locations around the state to get you some tasty 100% all-natural chicken.
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Try These Fun Hikes the Next Time You Visit Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs is a year-round destination for Coloradans who love hiking in the great outdoors. It's still one of the most popular destinations in the state. No matter when you are headed over to 'Little London' you will be close to some of Colorado's most popular outdoor features. The mountains...
Colorado Barely Makes it on the List of Best States to Live
Economy - 18 Education and Health - 10 Colorado also ranked number five when it came to income growth. Things are not all great in the state of Colorado. It appears that there is a problem with crime in our state as Colorado has ranked in the top five when it comes to the highest crime rate.
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
25 Things to Take With You When Hiking a 14er in Colorado
Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared. When it comes to having the necessary gear, it's better to overpack than to be without something you really want or need. At the same time, hikers want to also avoid having an overly heavy load.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado mountain town asks locals to open up their homes to teachers
Eagle County School District is pleading with area residents to offer vacant spaces to educators at rates they can afford and will even matchmake teachers and property ownersEAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny place to call home: His apartment covers about 375 square feet and doesn’t have a closet. But the middle school math teacher has everything he needs in his new space and he says he is relieved to have found a reasonably priced spot in Eagle County School District, where just 6% of homes are affordable to educators earning the average teacher salary, according to data compiled by the Keystone Policy Center. “You will have to make a sacrifice and you will have to get lucky,” Trommater, 44, said. His struggle to find an affordable place to live is one shared by many teachers across Colorado. Even though average teacher salaries in Colorado have jumped by about 25% in the past seven years, fewer than one-fifth of homes are within reach of teachers who make an average salary in their district. TODAY’S UNDERWRITER In Eagle County, the lack of affordable housing has become so severe that the superintendent in July sent a letter to community members pleading with them to open their homes and any vacant rooms and spaces they own to educators desperate for a place to live. The letter, mailed out to all property owners in the county, was the district’s latest — and perhaps most creative — attempt to expand the housing stock affordable to its employees. The district also is constructing a 37-unit apartment building for educators and support staff. Meanwhile, some educators in the district have turned to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to become homeowners.
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
cpr.org
We went to the lowest point in Colorado
The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
116-Year-Old Denver Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
10 places to adopt a dog on International Dog Day in Colorado
Friday is International Dog Day. If you take a stroll down the street in your neighborhood, the odds are high that you will come across a dog. Coloradans are known for their love of pets.
aboutboulder.com
The Greatest Show in Colorado Comes to Boulder
Circus Foundry, Denver’s premier contemporary circus company, is proud to announce the opening of their latest show “Smoke & Mirrors” this September at theaters in Boulder and Denver. They will be in Boulder at the Dairy Arts Center 2590 Walnut St, September 2nd / September 3rd. This new artistic production features acrobatics, aerial arts, juggling, dance, and more.
303magazine.com
Chaos Vintage and Thrift Opens on Colfax
Chaos Vintage and Thrift opened a brick and mortar storefront earlier this month as the first punk and alternative secondhand collective in Denver. On August 7, Chaos Vintage and Thrift officially opened the doors of their new West Colfax storefront. With more than twenty vendors, the collective fosters punk/alternative culture with curated vintage and secondhand goods.
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
