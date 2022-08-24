ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're a fried chicken fan in Colorado, this place might be your new favorite chicken destination. The chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches here look amazing. If your kids, or maybe even you, are like my 6-year-old, chicken nuggets, chicken tenders, or even chicken sandwiches, and fries are a daily food request when giving them the option of what to eat. Let's be honest, you can only eat so much from the big fast food joints before you just have to find something new. Lucky for you, there is a chicken restaurant in Colorado with multiple locations around the state to get you some tasty 100% all-natural chicken.
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
Colorado is home to 15 separate mountain ranges with 58 peaks that are above 14,000 feet. It's an epic feat to cross 'hiking a 14er' off your bucket list. Whether you're a newbie setting out to hike your very first 14er or have tackled other peaks in the past, it's important to make sure you're properly prepared. When it comes to having the necessary gear, it's better to overpack than to be without something you really want or need. At the same time, hikers want to also avoid having an overly heavy load.
Eagle County School District is pleading with area residents to offer vacant spaces to educators at rates they can afford and will even matchmake teachers and property ownersEAGLE — Brian Trommater’s bedroom window opens up to a view of mountain slopes peeking out from behind clusters of trees, giving him a vantage point that often leaves him dazed by the thought that he’s living a dream. It’s an expansive backdrop for an otherwise tiny place to call home: His apartment covers about 375 square feet and doesn’t have a closet. But the middle school math teacher has everything he needs in his new space and he says he is relieved to have found a reasonably priced spot in Eagle County School District, where just 6% of homes are affordable to educators earning the average teacher salary, according to data compiled by the Keystone Policy Center. “You will have to make a sacrifice and you will have to get lucky,” Trommater, 44, said. His struggle to find an affordable place to live is one shared by many teachers across Colorado. Even though average teacher salaries in Colorado have jumped by about 25% in the past seven years, fewer than one-fifth of homes are within reach of teachers who make an average salary in their district. TODAY’S UNDERWRITER In Eagle County, the lack of affordable housing has become so severe that the superintendent in July sent a letter to community members pleading with them to open their homes and any vacant rooms and spaces they own to educators desperate for a place to live. The letter, mailed out to all property owners in the county, was the district’s latest — and perhaps most creative — attempt to expand the housing stock affordable to its employees. The district also is constructing a 37-unit apartment building for educators and support staff. Meanwhile, some educators in the district have turned to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to become homeowners.
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
The land Sally Leinen grew up on stretches over the rolling grasslands of the Kansas-Colorado border. In the 1960s, she would ride her horse across the Arikaree River, which was filled with water and ran east. But, as the years passed, the river became drier. Today, it is usually empty, except when a flash flood rages through. Leinen still lives on these plains and considers the area special.
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Circus Foundry, Denver’s premier contemporary circus company, is proud to announce the opening of their latest show “Smoke & Mirrors” this September at theaters in Boulder and Denver. They will be in Boulder at the Dairy Arts Center 2590 Walnut St, September 2nd / September 3rd. This new artistic production features acrobatics, aerial arts, juggling, dance, and more.
Chaos Vintage and Thrift opened a brick and mortar storefront earlier this month as the first punk and alternative secondhand collective in Denver. On August 7, Chaos Vintage and Thrift officially opened the doors of their new West Colfax storefront. With more than twenty vendors, the collective fosters punk/alternative culture with curated vintage and secondhand goods.
